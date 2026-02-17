The Millet Flour Market is expected to grow to a value of US billion by 2030, driven by increasing demand

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The millet flour market has been gaining significant traction in recent years as more consumers turn toward nutritious and gluten-free food options. This shift is driven by growing health awareness and expanding regional production, setting the stage for continued growth in this sector. Let’s explore the market’s current size, key growth factors, regional insights, and emerging trends shaping its future.

Millet Flour Market Size and Growth Outlook Through 2026

The millet flour market has experienced robust expansion recently, rising from $6.3 billion in 2025 to a projected $6.84 billion in 2026, reflecting an impressive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5%. This upward trajectory in the past stems from long-standing millet consumption, increased cultivation areas, heightened awareness of gluten intolerance, a surge in whole-grain food products, and the development of small-scale milling infrastructure. Looking ahead, the market is forecasted to continue its strong momentum, reaching $9.16 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 7.6%. Factors driving this future growth include the demand for clean-label flours, the rise of millet-based functional foods, a growing urban health-conscious population, expansion of online food retail channels, and increased investments in millet value chains. Noteworthy trends include a rising preference for gluten-free baking ingredients, growing incorporation into health-centric diets, increased use in infant nutrition, expansion of organic millet flour varieties, and more emphasis on nutritional labeling.

Understanding Millet Flour and Its Nutritional Profile

Millet flour is produced from millet grains, which are tiny, gluten-free seeds belonging to the grass family. It serves as a popular gluten-free substitute for wheat flour, especially in regions where millet is a dietary staple. Known for its mildly sweet and nutty taste, millet flour is packed with fiber, protein, vitamins, and essential minerals, making it a valuable ingredient for health-conscious consumers and diverse culinary uses.

Key Factors Fueling Growth in the Millet Flour Market

One of the main reasons behind the millet flour market’s expansion is the rising consumer demand for foods that support health and nutrition. Products rich in whole grains, vitamins, and minerals are becoming increasingly sought-after as people place greater importance on maintaining a balanced diet and overall wellness. Millet flour, with its gluten-free nature and nutrient density, fits well into this landscape by offering wholesome dietary choices.

For example, in October 2025, the International Food Information Council (IFIC), a US-based nonprofit, reported that 54% of consumers were familiar with the MyPlate nutrition guide in 2024, up from 43% in 2023. Additionally, the percentage of consumers actively increasing protein intake rose from 67% in 2023 to 71% in 2024, while those limiting sugar consumption climbed from 61% to 66% over the same period. These statistics underscore the growing emphasis on nutrition, which in turn supports demand for millet flour products.

Regional Breakdown of the Millet Flour Market

In 2025, Asia-Pacific emerged as the largest market for millet flour. The comprehensive market analysis includes regions such as Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa, providing a global perspective on market dynamics and growth opportunities.

The Business Research Company

