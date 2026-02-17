Tempeh Market to Grow by 2030, Driven by Rising Meat Alternative Demand & Nutrient-Focused Product Innovation

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The tempeh market has been gaining significant traction globally, fueled by changing consumer preferences and rising interest in plant-based diets. As more people look for nutritious and sustainable protein options, the market for tempeh is poised for substantial expansion. Let’s explore the current market size, key drivers, regional dynamics, and future trends shaping this industry.

Steady Growth Trajectory in the Tempeh Market Size

The tempeh market has experienced solid growth over recent years and is projected to continue this upward trend. From $6.11 billion in 2025, it is expected to rise to $6.64 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7%. This past expansion has been driven by factors such as the increased consumption of traditional soy-based foods, growth in vegetarian and vegan populations, cultural integration of tempeh in Asian cuisines, plentiful soybean supplies, and the rise of health-focused food retail outlets.

Looking ahead, the market is set for impressive development, reaching an estimated $9.43 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 9.2%. This forecasted growth is supported by a surge in demand for alternative protein sources, greater consumer awareness of gut health and the benefits of fermentation, broader adoption of tempeh in Western diets, rising investments in plant-based food startups, and ongoing innovation in convenient tempeh-based products. Key trends include the increasing popularity of plant-based protein diets, a growing appetite for fermented functional foods, expansion of ready-to-eat tempeh offerings, diverse flavor and format innovations, and a stronger focus on clean label and organic options.

Understanding What Tempeh Is and How It’s Made

Tempeh is recognized as a protein-rich food created from partially cooked, fermented soybeans. The production process involves controlled fermentation using a natural culture that binds soybeans into a firm cake. The fermentation is facilitated by the fungus Rhizopus oligosporus, commonly called tempeh starter, which is essential for developing tempeh’s unique texture and flavor.

Key Factors Boosting Tempeh Market Expansion

One of the primary growth drivers for the tempeh market is the rising popularity of meat alternatives. These products are designed to mimic the taste, texture, and nutritional profile of conventional meats but are made entirely from plant-based or alternative protein sources. As consumers increasingly seek meat substitutes that provide similar culinary experiences without animal products, tempeh benefits from this expanding demand.

For instance, in April 2024, the Good Food Institute, a US non-profit, reported that Brazil experienced record-breaking sales of plant-based meat and seafood alternatives in 2023, reaching retail sales of R$1.1 billion — a 38% increase from the previous year. This example underscores how the growth of meat alternatives is directly supporting the upward momentum of the tempeh market.

Regional Leaders and Emerging Hotspots in the Tempeh Market

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the tempeh market, acting as the dominant regional player. However, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to lead in terms of growth rates throughout the forecast period. The market analysis covers several major regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa, providing a comprehensive global perspective on market opportunities and emerging trends.

