Aramco Human Resources Becomes First HR Organization in MENA Region to Earn Certified Neurodiverse Workplace™ Credential

Partnering with IBCCES on the Certified Neurodiverse Workplace™ has deepened our commitment to creating an inclusive workplace where all employees feel understood and supported.” — Faisal A. Al Hajji, Aramco SVP of Human Resources

DHAHRAN, SAUDI ARABIA, February 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aramco’s Human Resources organization has officially become the first HR organization in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region to earn the Certified Neurodiverse Workplace™ (CNW) credential from the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES), solidifying its position as a regional pioneer in accessibility, inclusive workforce development, and long-term institutional excellence.

The CNW designation is awarded to organizations that successfully complete a comprehensive workforce training program focused on neurodiversity awareness, communication best practices, and evidence-based strategies for supporting employees with cognitive differences. As part of the credentialing process, Aramco underwent an organizational process review led by IBCCES to evaluate current policies, workplace readiness, accessibility practices, and long-term sustainability measures.

This certification reflects years of strategic investment by Aramco in cultivating an inclusive corporate ecosystem. Through specialized training and a structured review of its HR processes, the company has demonstrated a strong commitment to accessibility, employee engagement, and organizational resilience, ensuring all employees, including those with diverse cognitive profiles, have equitable opportunities to thrive and contribute to the company’s global mission.

Faisal A. Al Hajji, Aramco SVP of Human Resources, said: “At Aramco, we empower our people to reach their full potential by providing equitable access to resources and opportunities. Partnering with IBCCES on the Certified Neurodiverse Workplace™ has deepened our commitment to creating an inclusive workplace where all employees feel understood and supported.”

This milestone reflects Aramco’s commitment to embedding accessibility, equity, and inclusion into its corporate DNA, ensuring that neurodivergent employees can fully participate, contribute, and thrive in one of the world’s leading integrated energy and chemicals companies.

Aramco’s Human Resources organization has established a comprehensive disability inclusion strategy designed to integrate accessibility, equity, and inclusion across every layer of the company’s structure. This includes the Ability Group employee resource group, which advocates for accessibility improvements and provides a platform for neurodivergent employees to share insights and influence organizational decisions. Aramco also developed the Disability Inclusion Community of Practice, connecting teams across departments to exchange best practices and advance new approaches to inclusion. These efforts are supported by the Accessibility Advisory Committee—a group of accessibility experts and employees with disabilities who provide strategic recommendations, evaluate corporate initiatives, and lead knowledge-sharing forums.

“Aramco’s HR organization is setting a powerful example for the region by aligning its workforce strategy with global accessibility standards and future-ready inclusion practices,” said Myron Pincomb, IBCCES CEO and Board Chairman. “This achievement goes far beyond training—it represents a long-term commitment to operational efficiency, employee confidence, reduced workplace barriers, and the kind of institutional excellence that defines true industry leadership. Aramco is building a workplace model that empowers neurodivergent employees and strengthens organizational performance and community trust for years to come.”

For more than two decades, IBCCES has been a leader in providing autism, sensory and neurodiversity training and certification for professionals worldwide, including those in healthcare, education, public safety, travel, and the corporate sectors. As the only credentialing board offering these programs, IBCCES provides training from subject matter experts and autistic self-advocates, along with long-term support, continuous learning, onsite reviews, and renewal requirements to ensure continued growth and lasting impact.

To further support inclusivity efforts, Aramco is featured on the IBCCES Accessibility App, which is free to download. This app provides individuals with a variety of disabilities real-time guidance on certified destinations, sensory-friendly spaces, and tailored recommendations. By connecting users to accessible locations worldwide, the app helps ensure seamless, enjoyable experiences for everyone.

IBCCES also provides access to resources such as AccessibilityCertified.com and AutismTravel.com, free online tools for families that list certified locations and professionals. Each organization listed on the site has met IBCCES certification requirements.

About IBCCES

Delivering the global standard for training and certification in the fields of autism, neurodiversity, and accessibility – IBCCES provides a series of certification programs that empower professionals to be industry leaders and improve the outcomes for the individuals they serve. For over two decades, IBCCES has been a global leader, setting the industry standard in autism and cognitive differences training. IBCCES works in over 111 countries and provides training in eight languages, and its programs have been recognized around the world as the leading benchmark in training and certification.

In addition to individual certification programs, IBCCES partners with cities, destinations, and organizations on initiatives like the Certified Autism Destination™ (CAD) and Autism Certified City™ (ACC), ensuring autistic and sensory-sensitive residents and visitors feel welcomed and

safe. Destinations that achieve the CAD designation have completed a specialized program that ensures a multitude of recreation, hospitality, and entertainment organizations have completed an autism and sensory-sensitivity training, certification, and IBCCES facilities review process. The ACC designation expands on that program and includes IBCCES training and certification for the public safety, education, healthcare, and workplace sectors.

IBCCES also created the Accessibility App, AutismTravel.com, and AccessibilityCertified.com – free resources for individuals with a variety of neurodiversities and disabilities, listing certified locations and connecting individuals to other resources and each other.



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.