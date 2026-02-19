International Boxing Association (IBA) Announces Launch of Global Boxing Ecosystem: Kremlev Transforms Rules of the Game

LAUSANNE, SWITZERLAND, February 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The International Boxing Association (IBA) has announced the full launch of its exciting global boxing ecosystem, opening a new chapter in the development of world sport.As part of this new phase, IBA is introducing a comprehensive digital infrastructure and commercial toolkit, including IBA Exchange, IBA Bank, and its own payment system. In the near future, the organization plans to unveil a digital wallet and an internal ecosystem token, significantly expanding financial opportunities for athletes, national federations, and partners.At the same time, IBA has introduced IBA Connect — a new communications and production platform designed to foster a modern culture of influence within the media space. The platform enables brands to build transparent and effective partnerships with creators and athletes at all levels. Each participant will receive structured support and strategic guidance, creating an efficient and authentic communication model. Particular emphasis is placed on the platform’s social mission — supporting retired athletes through their integration into the media sphere via education and participation in creative projects.IBA continues to promote the concept of sport beyond politics, emphasizing its openness to athletes from all countries. Under the leadership of IBA President Umar Kremlev, amateur boxing has seen an unprecedented number of participating nations in tournaments and record-breaking prize funds. At the recent World Championships in Dubai, the total prize fund exceeded USD 8 million. Funds were distributed according to a unique model: 50% to the winner, 25% to the coach, and 25% to the national federation, strengthening systemic support for athletes at all levels.Beyond the ring, IBA provides a wide range of educational opportunities. The organization has launched a multi-level sports management program. Each year, IBA distributes tens of thousands of boxing gloves, headgear, and other equipment worldwide, supporting the development of boxing across countries and regions.In addition to Olympic-style boxing, IBA is actively developing the bareknuckle direction. This year will see the inaugural IBA Bareknuckle World Championship. Furthermore, IBA is expanding the Board Games Olympic project — a multidisciplinary global competition concept aimed at integrating strategic and intellectual sports into the IBA ecosystem.The IBA model extends beyond sport. All licensed boxers compete under the flags and anthems of their respective countries, transforming boxing, in the words of President Kremlev, “into a force for unity and fairness.”Umar Kremlev stated, “Our main goal at IBA is to ensure that athletes can earn a worthy living in the sport they love, so that boxers can support themselves, their families, and their future. IBA is a big boxing family, an international home of boxing, where athletes — not politics — stand on the podium.This is more than the future of boxing. It is a model of how sport can build peace and partnership. By investing in the lives of athletes — from grassroots gyms to professional education — we are turning sport into a global family.”The ecosystem created under Kremlev’s leadership goes beyond a standard reform of a sports organization. It represents a strategic initiative aimed at building a sustainable model for the future, ensuring the financial and social protection of athletes while strengthening the role of sport as a platform for international dialogue and cooperation.For questions and Media Contact:Michael G. Shariff, Esq.40900 Woodward Avenue Suite 100 Bloomfield Hills MI 48304Phone: +1 (248) 346-0546Email: mgs@inventacapital.com

