Ellaidhoo Maldives by Cinnamon Receives HolidayCheck Gold Award 2026 for the Second Consecutive Year

Ellaidhoo Maldives by Cinnamon Beach Bunaglow at Ellaidhoo Maldives by Cinnamon Diving at Ellaidhoo Maldives by Cinnamon

MALDIVES, February 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ellaidhoo Maldives by Cinnamon has been honoured with the HolidayCheck Gold Award 2026 for the second consecutive year, reaffirming its continued popularity among global travellers. The Gold Award is presented exclusively to accommodations that have won a HolidayCheck Award at least five times since 2019 and is reserved for only the 10 most popular hotels within each region.Located in the North Ari Atoll, Ellaidhoo Maldives by Cinnamon is a resort widely recognised for its exceptional house reef and vibrant marine ecosystem. The island offers direct access to over 50 dive sites, alongside 24-hour diving opportunities, making it a sought-after destination for enthusiasts and seasoned divers alike. Its thriving reef has also earned international recognition from Lonely Planet as a premier diving destination, celebrated for having one of the best house reefs in the Maldives.Accessible via a scenic 25-minute seaplane journey or a 90-minute speedboat ride from Malé, the resort combines effortless connectivity with an immersive island experience. Beyond diving, Ellaidhoo Maldives by Cinnamon is equally valued for its welcoming, family-friendly atmosphere, offering guests the opportunity to experience both relaxation and adventure within a compact and naturally rich island setting.Commenting on the achievement, Sanjeeva Perera, Area General Manager for Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts Maldives, stated “Receiving the HolidayCheck Gold Award 2026 for the second consecutive year is a significant milestone for Ellaidhoo Maldives by Cinnamon. This recognition speaks to the consistent dedication of our team and the continued support of our guests. Maintaining strong recommendation rates over several years is built on attentive service, environmental responsibility, and delivering memorable experiences centred around our house reef and diving offerings.”To discover award-winning diving, vibrant marine life, and an island stay shaped by consistent guest acclaim, make your booking today and take advantage of the resort’s exclusive Book Direct Summer offer, which includes complimentary speedboat transfers for stays until 31st October 2026.

