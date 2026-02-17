Intellect and Adrenalin Jointly Launch Purple Fabric-powered HR TeamSpace to Drive Measurable Business Impact from HR AI

Extending Intellect’s “Enterprise AI on Tap” model to enable practical AI adoption across HR

CHENNAI, INDIA, February 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a landmark move to accelerate AI adoption across the HR landscape, Intellect Design Arena Ltd., a global leader in AI-First, enterprise-grade financial technology, and Adrenalin eSystems, a trusted leader in Human Capital Management (HCM), today jointly announced the launch of HR TeamSpace, a secure, collaborative AI environment for HR teams, built on Intellect’s Purple Fabric Open Business Impact AI platform.

The launch extends Intellect’s Purple Fabric “Enterprise AI on Tap” model, priced at ₹99,500 per month for up to 50 users, bringing enterprise-grade AI capabilities within reach of functional teams through a simple subscription on a proven platform. With HR TeamSpace, Intellect and Adrenalin extend this mission to the human capital landscape, enabling HR teams to deploy pre-built AI agents with speed and measurable outcomes.

HR teams today find themselves constrained between two realities. On one side are labour-intensive, manual operations that consume time and effort. On the other hand are fragmented, one-off experiments with standalone AI tools that may generate interest but rarely translate into consistent, enterprise-wide adoption. HR TeamSpace addresses this gap by providing HR organisations with a shared environment where teams can deploy AI with confidence, collaborate on use cases, and scale adoption.

Powered by Purple Fabric, HR TeamSpace brings together ready-to-use, domain-trained AI agents with the flexibility to build and configure organisation-specific agents aligned to specific use-cases and tasks across the employee lifecycle. This provides HR teams with a practical foundation to operationalise AI across core HR functions and drive measurable business impact.

HR TeamSpace enables HR organisations to:

• Address fragmented AI adoption by replacing manual tasks and isolated experiments with a shared AI environment

• Deploy AI agents with enterprise-grade controls for security, governance and compliance

• Leverage AI agents to automate high-volume and manual HR work, such as sourcing candidates by the recruiter, personalised coaching feedback by HR or policy-related queries by employees

• Operationalise AI across critical tasks and use-cases across the ‘Talent A.D.O.R.E Framework’: Talent Acquisition, Talent Development, Talent Operations, Talent Remuneration and Talent Engagement

• Scale AI adoption across the organisation with consistency and accountability

By combining enterprise-grade AI infrastructure with a collaborative TeamSpace construct, HR TeamSpace enables the HR team to deploy and manage AI within defined governance and compliance frameworks. Teams can share use cases, build agents collectively, and ensure adoption is consistent across the organisation.

Arun Jain, Chairman and Managing Director, Intellect Design Arena & Chief Architect of Purple Fabric, said, “Enterprise AI delivers real value only when organisations move beyond pilots and isolated experiments to adoption at scale. Purple Fabric was created to enable this shift securely and responsibly, with governance and measurable outcomes built in from the start. Through HR TeamSpace, Intellect and Adrenalin are extending this foundation to the human capital landscape. By combining Purple Fabric’s enterprise AI capabilities with Adrenalin’s deep HR domain expertise, HR TeamSpace enables teams to deploy governed, domain-trained AI agents across the talent lifecycle. This not only reduces operational complexity and manual effort, but also strengthens HR’s role as a strategic contributor to enterprise performance.”

Srinivasa Bharathy, Managing Director and CEO, Adrenalin eSystems, said, “HR teams today operate with fragmented tools, significant manual effort and isolated AI experiments that do not scale. HR TeamSpace brings together pre-built, domain-trained AI agents in a unified environment, removing the need for HR teams to start from scratch. This is not just about automation. It is about providing HR professionals with a digital workforce that enables them to focus on strategic priorities while improving collaboration and productivity across the enterprise.”

Aligned with the IndiaAI mission for responsible and inclusive AI adoption, Intellect and Adrenalin will showcase HR TeamSpace at the India AI Impact Summit, inviting HR leaders and teams to experience how agent-based AI can automate critical HR tasks, improve decision quality, and empower HR functions to lead their organisations’ AI adoption charter.

About Intellect Design Arena Limited

Intellect Design Arena Ltd is a global leader in AI-First, enterprise-grade financial technology, architected from first principles to deliver measurable business impact at scale. With three decades of domain expertise, Intellect delivers composable, intelligent platforms across Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, Central Banking, Wealth, Capital Markets, Treasury, Insurance and Digital Technology for Commerce. Applying First Principles Thinking and Design Thinking, Intellect has elementalised financial services into a finite set of Events, Microservices and APIs, enabling faster, modular transformation with predictable and measurable outcomes.

At the heart of this AI-First architecture are eMACH.ai, the world’s most comprehensive, composable and intelligent open finance platform; Purple Fabric, the world’s first Open Business Impact AI platform; and iTurmeric, a composable integration and configuration platform. A pioneer in applying Design Thinking at enterprise scale, Intellect’s 8012 FinTech Design Center, the world’s first Design Center dedicated to Design Thinking principles, underscores its commitment to continuous, outcome-driven innovation. Intellect serves over 500+ customers across 61 countries, supported by a global workforce of domain, solution and technology experts. For more information, visit www.intellectdesign.com

About Adrenalin eSystems

Adrenalin is a global Human Capital Management (HCM) platform serving 2,000+ enterprises across 70+ countries and empowering connected talent journeys for over 3 million employees. Designed for enterprise scale, the platform unifies Talent Acquisition, Talent Development, Talent operations, Talent Remuneration (Payroll) & Talent Engagement in a single system.

With faster time-to-value, deeper configurability, and an intuitive UX, Adrenalin enables HR leaders to leverage intelligent automation and embedded AI agents to digitalise HR processes, enhance compliance, and accelerate decisions for business impact. By connecting talent data across the employee lifecycle, the platform helps organisations deliver consistent, compelling employee experiences worldwide. For more information, visit https://www.myadrenalin.com/

