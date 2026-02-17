Tea Market Growth Driven by Popularity & Health Benefits, Projected to Reach Billion by 2030

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global tea market has witnessed considerable expansion recently, fueled by shifting consumer preferences and a growing appreciation for its health benefits. As tea continues to gain popularity worldwide, understanding its future trajectory becomes essential. Let’s explore the anticipated market growth, key factors driving demand, prominent regional players, and emerging trends shaping this vibrant sector.

Steady Growth and Market Size Projections for the Tea Market

The tea market has experienced robust growth in recent years, with its size expected to rise from $56.26 billion in 2025 to $59.08 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.0%. This upward trend can be linked to the expanding global tea consumption, widespread cultural acceptance, enhanced organized retail channels, increasing awareness of tea’s health benefits, and greater variety in tea products available to consumers.

Looking ahead, the tea market is forecasted to continue this strong momentum, reaching $73.78 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.7%. Factors anticipated to drive this growth include a surge in demand for wellness-focused beverages, a growing preference for premium and organic teas, the rise of online tea retail platforms, increased consumer interest in specialty and regional teas, and innovations in tea blending and packaging. Key trends expected to influence the market involve premiumization of artisanal teas, rising popularity of functional and herbal varieties, expansion in loose leaf and specialty packaging, heightened emphasis on product traceability and origin transparency, along with the growing adoption of ready-to-brew tea formats.

Understanding Tea and Its Health Significance

Tea is prepared by infusing cured leaves of the Camellia sinensis plant in hot water. This beverage is known for its potential to boost the immune system, reduce inflammation, and may offer protective effects against serious illnesses such as cancer and heart disease.

Health Awareness as a Major Driver in the Tea Market

An increasing awareness of tea’s health advantages is a critical factor propelling market growth. These benefits encompass improved cardiovascular and metabolic health, enhanced immune function, anti-inflammatory properties, and a reduced risk of chronic diseases. The antioxidants and flavonoids contained in tea play a significant role in delivering these positive effects, making tea a favored choice for health-conscious consumers.

Supporting this, in February 2025, the U.S.-based National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health (NCCIH) reported studies indicating that green tea and its extracts can moderately lower LDL cholesterol and body weight. Additionally, certain Asian populations consuming green tea have exhibited a lower incidence of coronary heart disease. Such scientific findings help reinforce public confidence in the health benefits of tea, further stimulating market expansion.

Regional Insights Highlighting Leading Markets in Tea

In 2025, the Asia-Pacific region emerged as the dominant market for tea, maintaining its position as the largest regional share holder. However, Europe is expected to experience the fastest growth throughout the forecast period. The tea market report encompasses analysis across multiple regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, as well as the Middle East and Africa, providing a comprehensive global perspective on market dynamics.

