Saudi–Indonesian Umrah Companies Meeting Held to Enhance Guests of Allah’s Experience

MECCA, SAUDI ARABIA, February 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Under the patronage of His Excellency Minister of Hajj and Umrah Dr. Tawfiq bin Fawzan Al-Rabiah, the Saudi–Indonesian Umrah Companies Meeting was held today at the Makkah Chamber of Commerce headquarters, as part of the initiatives of the third edition of the Umrah and Ziyarah Forum, with the participation of many Saudi and Indonesian Umrah companies and the attendance of more than 400 participants representing several sectors related to the Umrah and visit services ecosystem. His Excellency the Minister received the large Indonesian delegation, headed by the Minister of Hajj and Umrah of the Republic of Indonesia, Dr. Muhammad Irfan Yusuf. During the reception, Dr. Tawfiq emphasized the importance of cooperation with Indonesian companies to enhance and enrich the experience of Indonesian Umrah performers. It is noteworthy that more than one million Indonesian Umrah performers visit the Kingdom annually.The event aims to strengthen institutional cooperation between entities concerned with the Umrah sector in the Republic of Indonesia and their counterparts among service providers in the Kingdom, enhance institutional coordination, and unify concepts and procedures, thereby contributing to improving the experience of Guests of Allah among Indonesian Umrah performers and visitors.An accompanying exhibition was held with the participation of 24 exhibiting entities representing service providers operating in transportation, hotels, enrichment destinations, and other sectors linked to the Umrah and visit services ecosystem.The program also included specialized workshops that were attended by Indonesian representatives, addressing several key topics, most notably enhancing the inclusion of historical sites and enrichment destinations within Umrah programs and reviewing the operational challenges associated with them, in addition to discussing the views, behavior, and preferences of Indonesian Umrah performers and options for designing Umrah packages that meet their needs and enhance their experience.This meeting comes as an extension of the efforts of the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah to strengthen institutional cooperation with international partners, raise the level of coordination among entities concerned with the Umrah sector, and develop the services ecosystem provided to Umrah performers and visitors, in implementation of the directives of the wise leadership—may Allah support it—thereby contributing to enhancing the quality of the experience, supporting the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030, and affirming the Kingdom’s leading role in serving Guests of Allah.

