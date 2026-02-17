Fiber-Based Blister Pack Market Set for Exponential Growth, Projected to Reach USD 13,591.8 Mn by 2036 | TMR

Fiber-Based Blister Pack Market

Global fiber-based blister pack market to grow from US$ 1,633.8 Mn in 2025 to US$ 13,591.8 Mn by 2036, driven by sustainability mandates and pharma demand.

Fiber-based blister packaging is rapidly becoming a mainstream solution as brands balance sustainability goals with performance and regulatory compliance.” — Transparency Market Research

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global packaging industry is undergoing a transformative shift toward sustainability, and fiber-based blister packaging is emerging at the forefront of this transition. Traditionally dominated by plastic materials such as PVC and PET, blister packaging is now witnessing a structural evolution as manufacturers, regulators, and brand owners seek environmentally responsible alternatives. Fiber-based blister packs, designed using molded pulp, paperboard, and hybrid fiber materials, are rapidly gaining traction across pharmaceuticals, consumer goods, and personal care sectors.These innovative packaging solutions preserve the essential features of conventional blisters—product visibility, tamper resistance, durability, and branding—while significantly improving recyclability and reducing plastic dependency. As environmental accountability becomes a central business imperative rather than a marketing differentiator, fiber-based blister packs are transitioning from niche alternatives to mainstream packaging solutions. Market OverviewThe global fiber-based blister pack market was valued at US$ 1,633.8 Mn in 2025 and is projected to reach US$ 13,591.8 Mn by 2036, expanding at an impressive CAGR of 21.5% from 2026 to 2036. This remarkable growth trajectory reflects a fundamental shift in global packaging strategies driven by sustainability mandates and healthcare demand expansion.Europe dominated the global market in 2025, accounting for 40.4% of total revenue share, owing to stringent environmental regulations and advanced recycling infrastructure. By type, Standard Blisters held 51.7% of the market share in 2025, reflecting strong industry preference for easily adaptable and scalable formats.The market’s rapid expansion is being fueled by regulatory enforcement against plastic waste, rising pharmaceutical consumption linked to aging populations, and advancements in fiber molding and barrier coating technologies.Key Drivers of Market Growth1. Escalating Global Pressure to Reduce Plastic PackagingGovernments worldwide are implementing stricter regulations aimed at reducing plastic waste and carbon emissions. Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) schemes and recycling mandates are compelling manufacturers to redesign packaging portfolios. Traditional plastic blister packs are increasingly viewed as environmentally problematic due to mixed-material composition and limited recyclability.Fiber-based blister packs provide a viable solution by offering recyclable, renewable-material alternatives that comply with sustainability regulations. Regulatory frameworks such as the European Union’s Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation (PPWR), which targets a 65% recycling rate for packaging waste, are accelerating this transition.With global waste production surpassing 2 billion tons annually, sustainable packaging solutions are no longer optional—they are essential. Fiber-based blister packaging is becoming a permanent solution rather than a temporary substitute.2. Aging Population and Rising Healthcare DemandDemographic shifts are significantly influencing pharmaceutical packaging demand. The global population aged 60 and above is expected to nearly double by 2050, increasing long-term medication consumption.Fiber-based blister packs offer several advantages for pharmaceutical applications:• Easy-open formats for elderly users• Tamper-resistant protection• Sustainable material composition• Compatibility with automated filling systemsHealthcare providers and pharmaceutical companies are increasingly incorporating sustainability benchmarks into procurement decisions. As a result, fiber-based blisters are gaining acceptance in over-the-counter medicines, prescription drugs, and selected medical devices.Key Players and Industry LeadersThe competitive landscape of the fiber-based blister pack market is characterized by innovation, strategic partnerships, and capacity expansion. Leading companies include:• Atlantic Packaging• Colbert Packaging• Ecobliss Packaging Group• Huhtamaki Oyj• Karl Knauer KG• Keystone Folding Box Co.• Locked4Kids• MAX Solutions / PaperFoam• PAPACKS Sales GmbH• PaperFoam BV• Rohrer Corporation• Sonoco Products Company• TOPPAN Packaging Solutions• Van de Velde Packaging• WestRock Company• Other Key PlayersThese companies are focusing on advanced molded fiber engineering, improved barrier technologies, and strategic collaborations to strengthen market presence. Many players are investing in R&D to enhance moisture resistance, machinability, and transparency features.Recent Developments• In August 2025, with the opening of the new board for consumers at Oulu, Stora Enso has reached another milestone in its expansion efforts that have been supported by a huge investment of $1.1 billion. The facility has undergone conversion to be fitted with advanced technology that is capable of producing high-grade folding boxboard and coated kraftback, which are important materials for luxury pharma and cosmetic packaging including fiber blister cards. The new production line has not only added but significantly increased the volume of the company's renewable packaging products which can replace plastics in various end-use markets.• In February 2025, in a remarkable turn of events, Huhtamaki has announced a restructuring of its organization that will result in the spinning off of its Fiber Foodservice Europe-Asia-Oceania business into two independent segments: Fiber Packaging and Foodservice Europe-Asia-Oceania. This move, becoming effective on 1st April 2025, is aimed at the Fiber Packaging team gaining control over a specific area of operation, which is, in this case, the boon of company innovation that comes through the use of smooth molded fiber technology.• In February 2024, Sanofi Consumer Healthcare made a public announcement regarding its participation in the Blister Pack Collective, a project that is being spearheaded by PA Consulting and PulPac. The primary objective of this collaboration is to hasten the rollout of Dry Molded Fiber blister packs, a cutting-edge technology capable of taking out the most troublesome plastics like PVC from the pharmaceutical packaging scene. With the collective membership, Sanofi's game plan is to depend on this fiber-based solution to eliminate the plastic packaging of single-use variety for its consumer healthcare products, thus aiming for a dramatic drop in its ecological footprint while at the same time keeping the required barrier properties for tablet packs.New Opportunities and ChallengesOpportunities• Expansion in pharmaceutical and nutraceutical packaging• Adoption in cosmetics and personal care products• Growth in regions with strong recycling infrastructure• Increased use in consumer electronics accessoriesTechnological innovation in molded fiber precision and bio-based barrier coatings is unlocking new application possibilities.Challenges• Performance limitations compared to high-barrier plastics• Need for improved moisture resistance• Higher initial transition costs• Compatibility issues in legacy packaging linesHowever, continuous R&D investments are steadily addressing these constraints. For purchase or customization, please request here – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=86939 Market Trends & InnovationsSeveral key trends are reshaping the fiber-based blister pack market:1. Hybrid Material Engineering – Combining fiber cavities with minimal recyclable lidding films.2. Dry Molded Fiber Technology – Reducing water and energy consumption during production.3. Bio-based Barrier Coatings – Enhancing moisture and oxygen resistance.4. Design for Recycling (DfR) – Simplified mono-material structures.5. Automation Compatibility – Ensuring seamless integration with existing pharmaceutical filling lines.Standard blister formats remain dominant due to ease of transition from plastic alternatives.Future OutlookThe fiber-based blister pack market is poised for exponential growth over the next decade. With a projected CAGR of 21.5%, the industry is expected to undergo rapid scaling as sustainability regulations tighten globally.Europe will likely maintain leadership due to strong regulatory enforcement and recycling infrastructure. By Type• Standard Blisters (51.7% share in 2025)• Clamshell• Carded• Others (Slide Blister, etc.)By Material• Molded Pulp (Virgin & Recycled)• Paperboard• Composite/HybridBy End-use• Pharmaceuticals• Nutraceuticals & Supplements• Personal Care & Cosmetics• Food & Confectionery• Consumer GoodsBy Distribution Channel• Direct Sales• Indirect SalesBy Region• North America• Europe (Leading region, 40.4% share)• Asia Pacific• Middle East & Africa• Latin AmericaKey Trends for the Future• Increased integration of fiber blister formats in prescription drugs• Expansion of mono-material recyclable solutions• Greater transparency and branding enhancements• Corporate sustainability commitments driving packaging redesign• Investment in fiber molding automation and high-speed manufacturingThe transition from plastic to fiber-based blister packaging represents not only regulatory compliance but also a competitive differentiation strategy. Important FAQs with AnswersQ1. How big was the global fiber-based blister pack market in 2025?The market was valued at US$ 1,633.8 Mn in 2025.Q2. What is the projected market size by 2036?The market is expected to reach US$ 13,591.8 Mn by the end of 2036.Q3. What is the anticipated CAGR during the forecast period?The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 21.5% from 2026 to 2036.Q4. What factors are driving market growth?Escalating global pressure to reduce plastic packaging and rising healthcare demand linked to aging populations.Q5. Which region leads the market?Europe led the market in 2025, accounting for 40.4% of total revenue share.Q6. Which type segment holds the largest share?Standard Blisters held 51.7% of the market share in 2025.Q7. 