Refreshing Body Sprays and Mists Market Forecast 2026–2036: Market to Reach USD 9.1 Billion by 2036 at 5.7% CAGR

Refreshing Body Sprays and Mists Market gains momentum with rising demand for personal care, premium fragrances, and long-lasting freshness solutions.

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global refreshing body sprays and mists market is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 5.2 billion in 2026 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7% through 2036. By the end of the forecast period in 2036, the market is anticipated to climb to a total value of US$ 9.1 billion, driven by increasing consumer demand for daily grooming and personal hygiene products.Request for Sample Report | Customize Report | Purchase Full Report - https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=14150 Market snapshot: global Refreshing Body Sprays and Mists Market demand 2026 - 2036What is the refreshing body sprays and mists market size in 2026? The market is valued at US$ 5.2 billion in 2026.What is the refreshing body sprays and mists market size in 2036? The market is projected to reach US$ 9.1 billion by 2036.What is the projected CAGR? The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2026 to 2036.Which are the leading product segments and their shares? Body sprays hold a dominant market share of 62.4%, while body mists account for 37.6% of the global market.Which distribution channel leads the market? Offline sales channels, including supermarkets and specialty stores, hold a leading share of 65.4%.Which gender segment holds the highest share? The women’s segment is the market leader with a 51.9% share.What are the key growth regions? North America, led by the United States, and East Asia, led by China, are the primary growth engines.Which are the top companies in this market? Key players include Estée Lauder Companies Inc., L'Oréal S.A., Shiseido Company, Limited, LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, and Procter & Gamble.Market Momentum (YoY Path)The refreshing body sprays and mists market is characterized by steady year-over-year growth. Starting at a valuation of US$ 13.8 billion in 2026, the market is expected to rise to US$ 15.4 billion by 2028. Continued momentum will see the value reach US$ 17.1 billion in 2030 and US$ 18.0 billion in 2031. As consumer preferences for premium and organic scents intensify, the market is forecasted to hit US$ 20.0 billion in 2033 and US$ 22.4 billion in 2035, eventually culminating in a total market size of US$ 23.6 billion by the end of 2036.Why the Market is GrowingMarket expansion is fueled by a rising emphasis on personal grooming and the increasing popularity of "on-the-go" fragrance solutions. Consumers are moving away from heavy perfumes toward lighter, refreshing alternatives for daily use. Additionally, the shift toward organic and natural ingredients—driven by health-conscious consumers—and the introduction of travel-friendly packaging are significant catalysts for global demand.Segment Spotlight1) Product Type: Body Sprays (62.4%)Body sprays remain the preferred choice for consumers, commanding 62.4% of the market. This dominance is attributed to their long-lasting fragrance profiles and affordability compared to traditional perfumes. They are widely used as everyday essentials for odor control and refreshment.2) Distribution Channel: Offline Sales (65.4%)The offline segment, encompassing hypermarkets, beauty retailers, and department stores, holds a 65.4% share. Consumers favor these channels as they allow for immediate product testing, scent sampling, and personalized consultations before purchase.3) End User: Women (51.9%)The women’s segment leads the market with a 51.9% share. This is driven by a diverse range of product offerings, including floral, fruity, and exotic scents, alongside a high frequency of usage in daily beauty and hygiene routines.Drivers, Opportunities, Trends, and ChallengesDrivers: The primary driver is the growing awareness of personal hygiene and grooming among both men and women. The convenience of body mists as a quick, portable way to stay fresh throughout the day appeals strongly to urban professionals and fitness enthusiasts.Opportunities: Manufacturers have a significant opportunity to tap into the "clean beauty" movement. Developing products with alcohol-free formulations, botanical extracts, and sustainable packaging can capture a growing demographic of environmentally and health-conscious shoppers.Trends: A notable trend is the rise of gender-neutral fragrances. Brands are increasingly launching unisex body sprays and mists that focus on fresh, woody, or citrus notes, moving away from traditional gender-specific marketing to appeal to a broader audience.Challenges: The market faces challenges regarding the fluctuating cost of raw materials, such as essential oils and chemical fixatives. Additionally, the presence of counterfeit products and stringent regulations regarding aerosol propellants in certain regions can hinder market growth.Country Growth Outlook (CAGR)Between 2026 and 2036, the market is expected to see diverse growth rates across key regions, with India leading the global outlook at a CAGR of 7.2%, followed closely by China at 6.8%. Brazil is projected to grow at 5.5%, while the USA maintains a steady pace of 4.9%. In Europe, the UK is forecasted to expand at 4.3%, with Germany and France following at 4.1% and 3.8% respectively.Competitive LandscapeThe global market is highly competitive, with established multinational corporations focusing on brand loyalty and product innovation. Key players include Estée Lauder Companies Inc., L'Oréal S.A., Shiseido Company, Limited, LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, Procter & Gamble, Unilever PLC, Coty Inc., Bath & Body Works, Inc., Victoria's Secret & Co., and Revlon, Inc. These companies are investing in R&D to launch seasonal collections and limited-edition scents to maintain market share.To View Related Report:Pallet Market https://www.factmr.com/report/pallet-market Leather Luggage and Goods Market https://www.factmr.com/report/leather-luggage-and-goods-market Eyewear Market https://www.factmr.com/report/eyewear-market Pharmaceutical Glass Packaging Market https://www.factmr.com/report/pharmaceutical-glass-packaging-market About Fact.MRFact.MR is a global market research and consulting firm, trusted by Fortune 500 companies and emerging businesses for reliable insights and strategic intelligence. With a presence across the U.S., UK, India, and Dubai, we deliver data-driven research and tailored consulting solutions across 30+ industries and 1,000+ markets. Backed by deep expertise and advanced analytics, Fact.MR helps organizations uncover opportunities, reduce risks, and make informed decisions for sustainable growth.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.