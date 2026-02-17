Vimi Fasteners in Mexico at the trade fair: Global Automotive and Aerospace Supply Chains

EMANUELE MINCIARELLI SALES CHIEF VIMI

The company will showcase its mission-critical solutions at the Automotive & Aerospace Meetings in Querétaro, held from February 17 to 19, 2026.

The Querétaro Meetings provide the perfect stage to demonstrate how our heritage of craftsmanship meets cutting-edge innovation," said Emanuele Minciarelli of Vimi Fasteners.” — Emanuele Minciarelli sales chief

NOVELLARA, REGGIO EMILIA, ITALY, February 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the international automotive and aerospace industries converge in Mexico, Vimi Fasteners, a premier Italian leader in high-precision fastening systems, is set to take center stage. The company will showcase its mission-critical solutions at the Automotive & Aerospace Meetings in Querétaro, held from February 17 to 19, 2026.With a long-standing reputation for engineering excellence, Vimi Fasteners is leveraging this premier B2B matchmaking event to strengthen its footprint within global supply chains and forge new strategic partnerships with OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers.In an era of increasingly stringent quality standards, Vimi Fasteners addresses market demands through two specialized divisions. Automotive: Vimi offers an extensive range of high-performance components, from chassis and engine applications to heavy-duty solutions. The company’s competitive edge lies in its fully verticalized supply chain, ensuring total control over critical processes—including heading, heat treatment, precision machining, and rigorous quality testing. Aerospace: combining robust internal production with lean management of external processes, Vimi delivers a highly competitive NAS and MIL line card. This agile organizational model guarantees short lead times, allowing the company to respond swiftly to the accelerating dynamics of the global aerospace sector.As the industry evolves, Vimi Fasteners positions itself as the ideal strategic partner for companies seeking reliability, innovation, and speed-to-market."Mexico is a pivotal hub for automotive and aerospace growth in the Americas. The Querétaro Meetings provide the perfect stage to demonstrate how our heritage of craftsmanship meets cutting-edge innovation," said Emanuele Minciarelli of Vimi Fasteners. "We look forward to engaging with industry leaders to solve the most complex supply chain challenges of the next decade."Headquartered in Novellara (Reggio Emilia), Italy, Vimi Fasteners is a global specialist in the design and manufacture of high-strength fasteners for the automotive, aerospace, and industrial sectors. With a focus on mission-critical applications, the company is dedicated to providing superior quality and verticalized production solutions to the world’s most demanding markets. https://vimifasteners.com/en/home-english/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.