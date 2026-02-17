Ledlenser Expands Its Tactical Lineup with the New TAC Series in the UK

TAC7R TAC6R TT3R

The TAC7R, TAC6R, and TT3R deliver multi-lens beam control, RGB modes, and intuitive controls for military, law enforcement, and outdoor use.

UNITED KINGDOM, February 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ledlenser today announced the UK launch of its new TAC Series of tactical flashlights, a trio of high-performance torches built for moments when light truly matters. Comprising the TAC7R, TAC6R, and TT3R, the range is engineered for demanding real-world use, from law enforcement and emergency services to hunters and outdoor professionals. Each model is rechargeable and constructed to military-grade standards, delivering dependable illumination and durability even in the harshest conditions.The TAC Series includes several advanced features:1. Multi-Lens Technology: All models utilise a dual-lens optical system that lets users switch between a broad floodlight, a focused long-range spotlight, or both beams at once for a “multi-mission” tactical light pattern.2. Additional RGB Light Modes: Integrated red, green, and blue LEDs (model dependent) support specialized tasks such as preserving night vision, navigation, or tracking. Each model also includes tactical strobe and other light functions for emergencies or self-defense.3. Intuitive Controls (Mode Select Ring & Tail Switch): Emphasis on rapid, instinctive operation is a hallmark of the TAC series. The TAC7R (and select models) feature a Mode Select Ring around the head, allowing instant mode switching (e.g. changing brightness levels or activating strobe) with a simple twist. All models incorporate a tactical End Cap Switch on the tail for momentary or constant-on light; its ergonomic design enables silent, one-handed operation even with gloves or under stress.4. Rugged, Mission-Ready Design: Constructed with hard-anodized aluminum housings, the TAC series flashlights are built for durability and heavy-duty use. Each unit is engineered to withstand shock, water, and extreme temperatures, and has been tested under real-world tactical conditions.Note: The TAC models are offered in different sizes and performance levels to suit various uses. Ledlenser supports their product quality with a 7-year extended warranty (with product registration), underscoring its commitment to long-term reliability.TAC7R (High-Output All-Rounder)Also labelled as the lineup's flagship, the TAC7R delivers up to 3200 lumens of bright white light, projecting a beam up to approximately 370 meters. It features the full suite of TAC technologies, including the Mode Select Ring and all three RGB light options (red, green, blue) built in. Rugged yet easy to handle, the TAC7R is ideal for users who need maximum brightness and versatility – such as police and security forces who may switch from wide-area searches to focused identification at a moment’s notice.TAC6R (Compact Tactical Companion)The TAC6R is an extremely compact tactical torch designed for mobility without sacrificing performance. Despite its portable size, it outputs up to 2000 lumens with a beam distance similar to the TAC7R. The TAC6R forgoes the mode ring in favour of a straightforward tactical tail switch interface, providing intuitive, rapid control of light modes with one hand. Its 18650 Li-ion battery and aluminium body make it a reliable choice for field missions, hunting trips, or emergency prep, where lightweight gear and durability are paramount.TT3R (Versatile Multi-Mission Torch)Developed in collaboration with tactical users, the TT3R is a versatile flashlight tailored for multi-mission use by law enforcement, military units, and everyday carry (EDC) enthusiasts. It outputs up to 1900 lumens with a beam range of about 300m, combining flood and spot beams to handle both close-quarter and distance illumination. The TT3R is engineered for simplicity and toughness. It’s easy to operate under pressure and includes additional red and blue light modes for signaling or low-profile use, as well as a built-in strobe function.All three TAC models are rechargeable, equipped with high-capacity batteries and USB charging capabilities. For more specialized use cases, the TAC models can be expanded with a range of optional accessories and mounting solutions. The TAC7R and TAC6R are available in dedicated Outdoor Sets, which include essential add-ons in a rugged carry case.AccessoriesCompatible across the TAC range, accessories include remote pressure switches for silent operation, Picatinny rail mounts, universal mounting brackets, adjustable lanyards, and colour filters for added versatility. Additional tactical options such as anti-roll rings and quick-release belt holsters allow the lights to be configured for hands-free use, equipment mounting, or duty carry - making the TAC Series easy to adapt across professional and outdoor roles.Price & AvailabilityThe Ledlenser TAC7R, TAC6R, and TT3R will be available across the UK starting March 2026. Recommended retail pricing is £159.95 for the TAC7R, £119.95 for the TAC6R, and £149.95 for the TT3R.About Ledlenser:Ledlenser GmbH & Co. KG is a global leader in portable lighting innovation. For over 20 years, Ledlenser has engineered and designed high-quality LED flashlights, headlamps, and lighting solutions trusted by professionals and outdoor enthusiasts worldwide. Ledlenser’s products are known for their cutting-edge technology, durable German engineering, and user-focused features, catering to diverse groups from industrial workers and emergency responders to campers and hobbyists. All Ledlenser lights are backed by a comprehensive warranty and supported by world-class customer service, reflecting the brand’s commitment to quality and reliability.More information on Ledlenser:Press and media representatives are invited to contact the details below for review units, product samples, and related inquiries regarding Ledlenser.Media Contact:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.