Above Digital supports White Blossom Real Estate in building a scalable investor-led digital acquisition strategy

Manasvi Arya, Co-owner at White Blossom Real Estate Namita Ramani, CEO, Above Digital

Dubai-based real estate advisory strengthens lead quality and funnel clarity through a performance-driven digital partnership

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, February 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Above Digital , a Dubai-based digital performance marketing agency, has strengthened its client portfolio with White Blossom Real Estate, supporting the brokerage in building a structured and scalable digital lead generation engine focused on high-intent property investors.White Blossom Real Estate is a specialist real estate advisory working with international investors and end-users seeking high-quality residential and lifestyle properties across the UAE. The firm works primarily with overseas buyers from three core international markets, India, the UK, and the US, alongside UAE-based investors, offering end-to-end advisory services from discovery through to handover.As the brokerage entered its next phase of growth, it identified the need to move beyond referral-led business development and establish a more predictable and repeatable digital acquisition model. The focus was not on lead volume, but on attracting qualified, investment-ready buyers aligned with long-cycle, high-value decision making.“Our priority was building a consistent pipeline of serious investor leads, not just enquiries,” said Manasvi Arya, Co-owner at White Blossom Real Estate. “We wanted better lead quality, clearer funnels, and a digital foundation that could scale across geographies without diluting our brand or credibility.”White Blossom selected Above Digital for its hands-on, strategy-led approach and deep understanding of service-led businesses where trust, intent, and timing play a critical role in conversion.“One of the biggest differentiators was the level of founder involvement,” added Arya. “Having direct access to Namita Ramani and knowing she was personally involved in strategy, execution, and reviews gave us a lot of confidence. It never felt like we were handed off to a junior team. Decisions were thoughtful, quick, and always aligned with our business goals.”Over the last six months, the partnership has focused on strengthening campaign structure, improving funnel clarity, and refining targeting to better match White Blossom’s core investor profile. This has resulted in a measurable shift in lead quality, improved campaign structure, and clearer visibility across the acquisition funnel, enabling the team to identify which channels, messages, and investor segments are driving the strongest intent.“The experience has been highly collaborative,” Arya said. “Above Digital feels like an extension of our internal team. They’re proactive, open to feedback, and focused on outcomes rather than vanity metrics. Just as importantly, we now have a solid digital foundation that we can scale with confidence across markets.”Commenting on the engagement, Namita Ramani, Founder and CEO of Above Digital, said: “Real estate is a high-trust, high-consideration category, especially when you’re working with international investors across multiple geographies. Our focus with White Blossom has been on building the right acquisition framework, not chasing volume, but creating clarity, consistency, and quality across the funnel. That’s what enables sustainable growth.”White Blossom Real Estate continues to expand its digital presence, supported by a performance-driven strategy designed to attract, qualify, and convert serious investors while maintaining long-term brand credibility.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.