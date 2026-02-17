Prince of Madinah Region Launches 'Ala Khutah' Project in the Presence of Turki Alalshikh and Senior Officials

AL MADINAH AL MUNAWWARAH, SAUDI ARABIA, February 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz, Governor of Al Madinah Region and Chairman of the Board of the Al Madinah Region Development Authority, launched the “Ala Khutah” project, in the presence of His Royal Highness Prince Saud bin Mishaal bin Abdulaziz, Deputy Governor of Makkah Region, and His Excellency Adviser Turki bin Abdulmohsen Alalshikh, Chairman of the General Entertainment Authority (GEA), alongside a number of senior officials.The project aims to enable visitors to follow the route of the Prophetic Hijrah through a well-organised experience that reflects the historical dimensions of this landmark event. It also seeks to enhance awareness of the Prophetic biography and support development across communities along the route, creating sustainable cultural and economic impact.His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Sultan affirmed that “Ala Khutah” builds on the Kingdom’s unwavering support, under the leadership of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz and His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Crown Prince and Prime Minister. He noted that the project stems from Saudi Arabia’s position as the heart of the Islamic world and its leading role in serving its holy sites, while enriching the experience of visitors and pilgrims in line with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.In his remarks, His Royal Highness stated that the Kingdom preserves history and presents it to the world as a living message reflecting the values of tolerance, peace, and coexistence. He added that “Ala Khutah” will remain a pioneering national model that brings together faith and knowledge, authenticity and development, extending its impact from Al Madinah Al Munawwarah to the world.He further emphasised the profound significance of the Hijrah as a defining moment in human history, describing it not merely as a physical journey, but as a pivotal transformation that helped shape a far-reaching civilisational path founded on justice, mercy, and coexistence.His Royal Highness noted that the launch took place near Quba Mosque, the first mosque founded on piety, as the inauguration of the development of the Hijrah Trail. He highlighted Al Madinah’s continuing civilisational role, supported by the wise leadership, as a cradle of the Prophetic biography and a living memory of Islam, embodying values that combine authenticity with development.For his part, His Excellency Adviser Turki Alalshikh affirmed that the “Ala Khutah” project is the result of God’s grace and the support of the Kingdom’s leadership, and that its launch represents an important step in serving visitors and enhancing Saudi Arabia’s historical and cultural experience offering.He also referred to his personal experience spanning more than two decades, noting that he had travelled the route twice during his service at the Ministry of Interior and his honour of serving pilgrims during Hajj seasons. He explained that this experience helped shape a deeper understanding of visitors’ needs and reinforced efforts to develop the experience in line with leadership aspirations.His Excellency stated that the project progressed rapidly thanks to continuous support and follow-up, highlighting the partnership with the Emirates of Makkah and Al Madinah Regions as a key driver in its delivery.He explained that today’s visit could be considered a trial opening, during which initial observations were reviewed in preparation for completing the operational phases. He noted that the first phase targets hosting one million visitors, with plans to reach five million by 2030 and studies under way to increase capacity to ten million in the future.His Excellency added that work is under way to install a cable car at the Cave of Thawr area to facilitate access, with an operational capacity of up to 3,000 people per hour. He noted strong interest from Islamic countries, citing that requests from Indonesia alone exceeded two million, reflecting the expected demand for an experience that combines cultural, sporting, and commercial dimensions.He further stressed the project’s development and economic value, stating that it is expected to generate around 25,000 jobs in the first phase, rising in the future to 200,000 direct and indirect jobs. Recruitment will be coordinated through the Emirates of Al Madinah and Makkah Regions in cooperation with Sela, alongside specialised training programmes aligned with Shariah guidelines.During the ceremony, attendees watched a visual presentation about “Ala Khutah”, which offers a structured experience recreating the route of the Prophetic Hijrah taken by Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) and his companion from Makkah to Al Madinah in the first year of Hijrah. The route extends for more than 470 kilometres and passes through 41 historical landmarks, including five key sites associated with Hijrah events.The ceremony also witnessed the launch of the “Ala Khutah” mobile application, enabling visitors to access services including booking experience packages and viewing the journey map and stations, within an integrated mechanism that enhances ease of access.The launch of “Ala Khutah” comes as part of national efforts to care for historical sites connected to the Prophetic biography and to strengthen visitors’ connection to these pivotal moments in Islamic history. This aligns with Saudi Vision 2030 objectives to enrich cultural and religious experiences and present historical content in an engaging, interactive format, while preserving the sanctity of place and the Kingdom’s Islamic identity.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.