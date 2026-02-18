Precision Epigenomics and AZOVA Health Forge Strategic Alliance to Accelerate Access to Cancer Early Detection Test

The partnership will accelerate nationwide access to the EPISEEK® Multi-Cancer Early Detection Test

Adding the EPISEEK-MCED test expands our preventive-care portfolio and offers our partners a powerful new screening tool.” — Cheryl Lee Eberting, M.D.

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Precision Epigenomics Inc., a biotechnology company pioneering epigenetic technologies for early cancer detection, today announced that it has entered a strategic collaboration with AZOVA Health, a nationally scaled digital health platform serving employers, provider networks, and health systems across the United States.

This partnership enables the nationwide availability of the EPISEEK® Multi-Cancer Early Detection (MCED) blood test through AZOVA’s comprehensive digital health ecosystem, which integrates test ordering, sample logistics, results distribution, and patient engagement. The collaboration is expected to significantly accelerate market penetration, expand commercial distribution channels, and create new revenue opportunities across employer wellness, enterprise screening programs, and clinical networks.

“The agreement with AZOVA enables increased access to the EPISEEK-MCED test, through a secure digital platform. This capability expands availability beyond traditional clinical and employer channels, supporting a more accessible and consumer-driven approach to early cancer detection.” said Mark Nelson, Ph.D., CEO of Precision Epigenomics.

The partnership positions Precision Epigenomics to: 1) Scale commercialization through AZOVA’s high-traffic digital health marketplace; 2) Increase test adoption by integrating EPISEEK-MCED directly into employer and provider workflows, 3) Strengthen recurring revenue potential through enterprise screening programs, and 4) Expand data generation to support future product development and evidence-generation strategies.

Cheryl Lee Eberting, M.D., CEO of AZOVA Health, highlighted the synergistic alignment, as AZOVA’s mission is to deliver broad access to advanced diagnostics through an interoperable and efficient digital health infrastructure. “Adding the EPISEEK-MCED test expands our preventive-care portfolio and offers our partners a powerful new screening tool. We look forward to supporting Precision Epigenomics in driving adoption across key markets.”

About Precision Epigenomics Inc.

Precision Epigenomics is an emerging leader in biofluid-based diagnostics focused on early cancer detection. Its flagship product, EPISEEK-MCED, analyzes DNA methylation biomarkers to detect signatures associated with multiple cancer types. The company is committed to delivering science-driven innovations that support earlier detection and improved patient outcomes.

About AZOVA Health

AZOVA Health is an integrated digital health platform connecting providers, employers, health plans, and patients through secure telehealth, nationwide diagnostics, and coordinated care pathways. AZOVA’s infrastructure enables scalable delivery of advanced testing and preventive health solutions across enterprise and clinical environments.

Regulatory and Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements include, but are not limited to, expectations regarding commercial expansion, market adoption, revenue growth, product performance, and the anticipated benefits of the collaboration between Precision Epigenomics Inc. and AZOVA Health. Forward-looking statements are based on current assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These risks include, among others, market adoption rates, regulatory developments, competitive pressures, operational challenges, and economic conditions.

The EPISEEK-MCED test is not intended to diagnose, treat, or cure any disease and should be used in conjunction with other clinical evaluations. Statements regarding clinical utility, performance, or outcomes have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration unless otherwise stated. Precision Epigenomics undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

For Precision Epigenomics:

Jannalee Johnson, Director of Sales and Business Development

Email: jjohnson@precision-epigenomics.com

Phone: (520) 372-7522

Website: precision-epigenomics.com

For AZOVA Health:

Alexander Hume, CFO

Email: alexanderhume@azovahealth.com

Phone: (801)404-8688

Website: www.azovahealth.com

