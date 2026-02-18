Veteran entrepreneur launches US$100m private fund to help infrastructure-style businesses grow

Neel Khokhani portrait

New $100 million private investment fund has launched to support asset-backed, infrastructure-style businesses with the potential for long-term cash generation.

This is not about raising capital broadly. It is about building a controlled, institutional capital vehicle with long-term intent.” — Neel Khokhani

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, February 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new US$100 million private investment fund has launched to support asset-backed, infrastructure-style businesses with the potential for long-term cash generation.Epochal Corporation, founded by experienced entrepreneur and investor Neel Khokhani , is targeting businesses that have durable infrastructure but require robust capital structure and long-term allocation to fuel sustainable growth.With investment of US$1 million or higher on offer, the fund is looking to back businesses that already have tangible assets, pricing power, operating leverage and sustained cash flow potential. They should also have strong governance and conflict management standards in place. Several funding options are available, including standard equity, preferred equity and structured instruments.Neel, having already grown and sold successful businesses and invested in dozens more, will work closely with Epochal cohortees to help them achieve long-term and sustained growth through disciplined capital deployment and long-term value compounding.When it comes to building and growing businesses, Neel takes an owner-operator approach in which he emphasises the importance of balance sheet strength, operational leverage and structural resilience to enabling and sustaining long-term business growth.While the Epochal Corporation isn’t industry-specific, it’s looking to focus on areas such as digital infrastructure, artificial intelligence, compute-related services, energy-adjacent platforms and capital-intensive industrial firms. An example of the type of business Echochal Corporation hopes to support is Vachi Storage , a Dubai-based self-storage platform that has real assets and is backed by a recurring revenue model.The fund is being positioned as a long-term one. Rather than rushing to deploy capital within a strict time frame, Neel and his team at Epochal Corporation will focus on allocating investment in a disciplined manner in a bid to ensure lasting business growth across the Epochal cohort. They hope to build a limited but sophisticated investor base over time.Neel Khokhani, founder and CEO of Epochal Corporation, said: “This new investment fund is designed to compound capital through ownership of durable assets. It is deliberately selective in both investments and investors.“This is not about raising capital broadly. It is about building a controlled, institutional capital vehicle with long-term intent. My philosophy as an investor - and that of the fund - is simple: own hard assets, build pricing power, optimise capital structure, and compound over time.”

