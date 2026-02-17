【Happy Chinese New Year】 2026 Chinese New Year Activities bestows auspicious wishes in communities on 1st Day of Chinese New Year

MACAU, February 17 - 【MGTO】Parade for Celebration of the Year of the Horse is poised to commence

Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) organizes the community roadshow named “2026 Chinese New Year Activities” at the Ruins of St. Paul’s and Senado Square today (17 February), the 1st day of Chinese New Year, to create joyful festive memories for residents and visitors.

MGTO Director Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes, President of Administration Committee on Municipal Affairs of Municipal Affairs Bureau, Chao Wai Ieng, President of Cultural Affairs Bureau, Leong Wai Man, MGTO Deputy Directors Cheng Wai Tong and Jennifer Si Tou, together with members of Tourism Development Committee and other guests, extended New Year wishes and officiated the eye-dotting ceremony for the golden dragon and dancing lions in the community roadshow at the Ruins of St. Paul’s this morning on the 1st day of Chinese New Year.

Golden Dragon Parade on 1st day of Chinese New Year

Arranged in the 2026 Chinese New Year Activities, a 238-meter-long golden dragon and 18 dancing lions joined the God of Fortune, the three Gods of Happiness, Prosperity and Longevity, the Chinese Zodiac Mascot of the Horse, Entourage Boy and Girl, and Macao Tourism Mascot MAK MAK to greet and distribute golden ingots to residents and visitors, for a prosperous Year of the Horse.

Led by the procession, the guests proceeded from the Ruins of St. Paul’s to light firecrackers at Senado Square and mark the beginning of the New Year, as curtains were lifted upon the two-day community roadshow.

The procession of the Golden Dragon Parade then marched through Calçada do Tronco Velho, St. Augustine’s Square, Rua Central, Travessa do Paiva, Macao SAR Government Headquarters, Travessa do Padre Narciso, St. Lawrence’s Church, Lilau Square and Rua da Barra until they reached A-Ma Temple. The golden dragon demonstrated vigorous moves, greeting residents and visitors along the way and conveying best wishes of vitality and bliss in the New Year.

Two-day community roadshow shares festive happiness more extensively

Different art troupes from near and far are invited to present wonderful performances as part of the 2026 Chinese New Year Activities in different communities at different time intervals in the afternoon of the 1st day of Chinese New Year and on the 2nd day of Chinese New Year:

The spectacular community roadshow unfolds this afternoon (17 February, 1st day of Chinese New Year) at Anim'Arte NAM VAN and the vicinity of Macau Fisherman’s Wharf and Macao Grand Prix Museum at ZAPE district, as well as Rua de Cantão/Rua de Xangai as a new location this year. The roadshow is also held at Waterfront Duet Leisure Area, Qingmao Port, Iao Hon Market Garden and Areia Preta Urban Park in the northern district.

The community roadshow will go on tomorrow (18 February, 2nd day of Chinese New Year) at the Ruins of St. Paul’s, Hong Kung Temple, Macau Fisherman’s Wharf, Barra Square and Rotunda de Carlos da Maia; Largo Eduardo Marques in Coloane and Taipa Houses in Taipa on the Islands; Leisure Area in Rua da Pérola Oriental, Lotus Square at Bairro da Ilha Verde and Leisure Area at Rua do General Ivens Ferraz in the northern district, as well as Rua de Cantão/Rua de Xangai at ZAPE District.

Major highlights — Float Parade, Drones and Fireworks Displays ensue

Following the community roadshow on the 1st and 2nd days of Chinese New Year, the Parade for Celebration of the Year of the Horse will dazzle the vicinity of Sai Van Lake and the northern district on 19 February (3rd day of Chinese New Year) and 28 February (12th day of Chinese New Year) respectively.

Three sessions of 2026 Chinese New Year Drones and Fireworks Displays will be held by MGTO during the Spring Festival. Setting off fireworks splendor with drone lights as a new integrated highlight, MGTO will weave technology and art into a canvas of multidimensional colors upon the sky, enriching spectators’ festive experience. The three sessions of 2026 Chinese New Year Drones and Fireworks Displays will dazzle the sky on 19 February (3rd day of Chinese New Year), 23 February (7th day of Chinese New Year) and 3 March (15th day of Chinese New Year).

Since 2023, the three major festivities in Macao have been listed by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism as part of the “Happy Chinese New Year” celebrations. The community roadshow, float parade as well as the drones and fireworks displays will show the strengths and charm of Macao’s “tourism + events”.

ZAPE Gallop Gala for a memorable festive season

From today until 1 March, the community activity ZAPE Gallop Gala is held at the vicinity of Rua de Cantão and Rua de Pequim at ZAPE in celebration of Chinese New Year and Valentine’s Day. Festive installations come into the limelight to boost festive vibes and destination appeal in the district. The activity is rolled out to bring a greater flow of people into the community for spending, driving positive interaction between destination marketing and community development. The themed community activity also engages businesses at ZAPE and several integrated resort enterprises for launch of special offers with attractive prizes such as star-rated hotel accommodation, dining and movie coupons that will inject an impetus to tourist spending at ZAPE in diverse ways. For more information about the activity, please visit: https://zapegallopgala.vangou.com/index-EN.html.

A themed website is created by MGTO for the Parade for Celebration of the Year of the Horse: https://www.macaotourism.gov.mo/en/article/cny/parade-2026. For more information about MGTO’s wonderful events, please visit the website for destination promotion: https://www.macaotourism.gov.mo or follow MGTO on WeChat (ID: MGTOweixin).