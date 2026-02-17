WOW.DHS.GOV: ICE Arrests Criminal Illegal Alien Pedophiles, Rapists, Drug Traffickers, and More Over Presidents’ Day Weekend

Nearly 70% of ICE arrests are of illegal aliens charged or convicted of a crime in the U.S.

WASHINGTON – U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) announced the arrest of more criminal illegal aliens including those convicted for despicable crimes such as possession of child pornography, sexual assault of a child, sexual assault, and intent to distribute meth from across the country on Presidents’ Day weekend.

“Over Presidents’ Day weekend, the brave men and women of ICE arrested heinous criminal illegal aliens across the country convicted for sex crimes against children, rape, and drug trafficking,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “These violent criminals will never be allowed to harm children and innocent Americans again. Nearly 70% of ICE arrests are of illegal aliens charged or convicted of a crime in the U.S. and nothing will stop ICE law enforcement from removing them from American communities.”

Arrests over the weekend include:

Jorge Silvestre-Martinez, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico convicted for possession of child porn images in Harris County, Texas.

Efren Guzman-Lopez, a criminal illegal alien from Guatemala convicted for indecency with child-sexual contact and child grooming in Bastrop County, Texas.

Javier Millan-Salgado, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico on the sex offender registry convicted for lewd or lascivious acts with child under 14 in Martinez, California.

Francisco Javier Chavez, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico convicted for sex with minor in San Bernardino, California.

Miguel Vicente-Miguel, a criminal illegal alien from Guatemala convicted for sex with minor in San Diego, California.

Pedro Jucub, a criminal illegal alien from Guatemala convicted for sexual misconduct involving a child under 15 in St. Louis, Missouri.

Apolinar Cardenas-Gaona, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico convicted for sex assault in South Salt Lake City, Utah.

Pedro Fernandez-Reyes, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico convicted for sexual abuse in New City, New York.

Ever Rivera-Molina, a criminal illegal alien from Honduras convicted for conspiracy to distribute crystal methamphetamine in San Antonio, Texas.

Alfredo Vargas a criminal illegal alien from Mexico convicted for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine in Iowa.

Wilfrido Varelas-Rubio, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico convicted for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine in Montana.

Hermilio Salgado-Castro, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico convicted for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute cocaine in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Saul Alonzo Portillo-Lopez a criminal illegal alien from Mexico convicted for possession of marijuana with intent to distribute in Alpine, Texas.

Gerson Valverde, a criminal illegal alien from Nicaragua convicted for felony assault, felony aggravated family offense, and misdemeanor stalking in Saratoga County, New York.

Francisco Gamez-Martinez, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico convicted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in Lakeland, Florida.

Americans can see more public safety threats arrested in their communities on our webpage WOW.DHS.Gov.

# # #