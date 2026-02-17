Food Away From Home Market to Reach Billion by 2030 as Fast-Food Expansion Fuels Strong Global Growth

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The food away from home sector has been witnessing consistent growth, driven by a combination of lifestyle changes and evolving consumer preferences. This segment, which includes dining out and ordering meals from various venues, continues to reshape how people approach food, emphasizing convenience, social experiences, and access to diverse cuisines. Below, we explore the market size, key factors fueling expansion, and regional trends shaping this dynamic industry.

Current and Future Market Size of the Food Away From Home Sector

The food away from home market has shown steady progress in recent years. It is projected to increase from $4833.08 billion in 2025 to $5044.54 billion in 2026, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.4%. This growth during the historical period has been supported by factors such as urbanization, lifestyle changes, the rise of restaurant culture, increasing disposable incomes, expanding tourism and travel dining, and more women joining the workforce. Looking ahead, the market is expected to continue its steady ascent, reaching $5952.18 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 4.2%. This forward momentum is driven by growing adoption of food delivery apps, the emergence of cloud kitchens, demand for customized dining experiences, focus on sustainable and ethical eating, and wider use of digital payments within food services. Key trends shaping the next few years include increased online food ordering, a surge in convenient dining options, expansion of chain restaurants, emphasis on experiential dining, and the growth of delivery and takeaway models.

What Defines the Food Away From Home Market

Food away from home generally refers to meals prepared and consumed outside the household, typically at restaurants, cafes, or similar dining establishments. These meals offer convenience, a chance to socialize, and the enjoyment of professionally prepared food without the need for cooking at home. This category caters to consumers looking to explore new flavors, engage socially, or simply save time.

Fast-Food Restaurants as a Growth Engine in the Food Away From Home Market

One of the primary drivers pushing the food away from home market forward is the rapid growth of fast-food restaurants. These establishments, known for serving quick, pre-prepared meals with minimal table service, appeal to consumers by providing diverse, convenient, and affordable dining choices. Busy lifestyles and changing taste preferences have led to increasing demand for fast food as a go-to option. For example, in 2024, Aviko, a Netherlands-based food company, reported that the UK fast food industry expanded from $20.61 billion in 2022 to $22.04 billion in 2023. Additionally, the proportion of UK consumers dining at fast-food outlets rose to 45% in 2023. These developments highlight how the fast-food segment is a significant growth catalyst within the broader food-away-from-home market.

Regional Dynamics in the Food Away From Home Industry

In terms of geography, North America held the largest share of the food away from home market in 2025. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to experience the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The market analysis encompasses key regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa, offering a comprehensive overview of global market trends.

