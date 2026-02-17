Analysis Report on Edible Insects Market Size, Share, and Trends by Product

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The edible insects market is rapidly gaining traction as consumers and industries seek alternative protein sources that are both nutritious and environmentally sustainable. This rising interest is reflected in impressive market growth figures and expanding applications across food and animal nutrition sectors. Let’s explore the current market size, driving factors, and regional dynamics shaping this emerging industry.

Rapid Expansion of the Edible Insects Market Size

In recent years, the edible insects market has experienced remarkable growth. From a market value of $3 billion in 2025, it is projected to reach $3.75 billion by 2026, growing at a notable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.0%. The initial surge can be linked to traditional consumption practices in certain regions, alongside a growing global need for protein, early applications in animal feed, advancements in insect farming techniques, and innovations motivated by sustainability concerns.

Future Market Growth Prospects in Edible Insects

Looking ahead, the edible insects market is forecasted to expand dramatically, reaching an estimated $9.16 billion by 2030 with the same strong CAGR of 25.0%. This anticipated growth is supported by increasing demand for eco-friendly protein options, more investments in insect farming infrastructure, broader regulatory approvals for human consumption, and a rise in functional food applications. Key trends expected to shape the market include wider acceptance of alternative proteins, growth in insect-based protein powders, expanded use of edible insects in animal feed, heightened focus on sustainable food systems, and innovations in insect-derived food products.

Understanding Edible Insects as a Nutritious Food Source

Edible insects refer to species consumed by humans that offer a rich source of protein, vitamins, and minerals. They are recognized as a sustainable alternative to traditional livestock, requiring fewer resources and producing significantly lower greenhouse gas emissions. This makes them an attractive option for environmentally conscious consumers and industries seeking to reduce their ecological footprint.

Increasing Demand for Protein-Rich Foods Fuels Market Growth

The rising global appetite for protein-dense foods is a major factor driving the edible insects market forward. Protein-rich foods include meat, eggs, dairy, and seafood, valued for their high protein content relative to calories. Growing health awareness, shifting dietary habits, and the popularity of fitness and muscle-building nutrition all contribute to this trend. Edible insects provide a nutrient-rich, sustainable protein source that appeals to consumers looking for alternatives to conventional proteins. For example, in July 2024, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) reported that global per capita protein intake is expected to rise to 79.8 grams per day by 2033. In North America alone, protein intake is forecasted to increase by 1.5%, adding 1.9 grams per person per day, reaching a total of 123 grams per day. These figures highlight the expanding market potential driven by protein demand.

Asia-Pacific Leads the Edible Insects Market While North America Rises Fast

In 2025, Asia-Pacific emerged as the largest regional market for edible insects due to traditional consumption patterns and growing acceptance. However, North America is anticipated to experience the fastest growth rate during the forecast period, fueled by increasing consumer interest and innovation in insect-based foods. The market study also includes regions such as South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa, providing a global perspective on market trends and opportunities.

