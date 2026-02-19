Alethea Announces WiCheck Configuration for Wi-Fi Validation in Test Houses

Alethea Announces Specialized WiCheck Configuration for Wi-Fi Validation in Test Houses

Enables Service Providers to Validate User Experience in Real-World Environments

With WiCheck, customers can seamlessly extend validation from the test lab to the test house using the same framework, same methodology, and now real devices, real applications, and real scale.” — Rajesh P K

BENGALURU, KARNATAKA, INDIA, February 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alethea Communications Technologies, a leader in wireless test and measurement solutions, today announced WiCheck for Wi-Fi Validation in Test Houses, a modular, automated solution designed for service providers to validate real-world residential Wi-Fi experience to assure optimal performance and customer experience.As Wi-Fi 7 deployments accelerate globally and grow in complexity supporting higher concurrency, Multi-Link Operation (MLO), and 6 GHz, service providers are building Test Houses to reproduce residential environments and identify issues earlier in development. Test Houses augment lab testing by capturing the structural diversity, device heterogeneity, and environmental variability that can impact customer experience. WiCheck ensures continuity by providing a consistent test methodology that enables controlled, repeatable, and scalable testing from the lab into the Test House.WiCheck for Wi-Fi Validation in Test Houses unifies orchestration of emulated and real devices, enabling service providers to load access points with 1,500+ tri-band Wi-Fi 7 clients , coordinate hundreds of real devices, and introduce programmable RF interference. The solution evaluates true customer experience across video streaming, conferencing, IoT reliability, and roaming behavior, while capturing synchronized KPIs, heatmaps, and regression data across multi-room and multi-floor residential environments. This allows service providers to identify coverage gaps, roaming failures, and performance regressions early before they impact customer satisfaction or result in costly field escalations.“At the core of the Denver Test House is the integration of the WiCheck/Ares Test Bed, combining a widely trusted, industry-standard test solution Alethea WiCheck with Sercomm Ares, the company’s software for test planning and evidence management. This foundation enables partners to build realistic scenarios and review results in a consistent, shareable way across engineering, product, and operations teams. We built on tools the industry already trusts,” said Bill Wallace, VP of Engineering, Service Provider Business Group at Sercomm.WiCheck’s modular architecture simulates high-density residential usage at scale, delivering quantifiable network performance and user experience insights across real and emulated clients. Automation-driven workflows and exportable datasets simplify engineering analysis, regression tracking, and cross-team collaboration.“As service providers adopt Wi-Fi 7 and incorporate Test Houses as part of their validation process, the need for repeatability, automation, and actionable data is critical,” said Ramakrishna Chikkala, VP Products at Alethea Communications Technologies. “WiCheck enables teams to measure experience where it matters inside real homes bridging lab validation with real-world deployment.”WiCheck for Wi-Fi Validation in Test Houses is now deployed at several global service providers, helping to accelerate product rollouts, reduce customer complaints, and ensure consistent Wi-Fi 7 performance at scale.For more information on WiCheck for Wi-Fi Validation in Test Houses, visit aletheatech.com or contact info@aletheatech.com.

