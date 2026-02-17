TGC Capital Partners is Transforming Pharmacy Management across Belgium with Datatopia

TGC Capital Partners x Datatopia

BRABANT WALLON, BRUSSELS, BELGIUM, February 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- TGC Capital Partners today announces its strategic growth partnership with Datatopia, a Belgian operational intelligence platform built for independent pharmacies. The partnership marks a shared commitment to strengthening the long-term resilience and competitiveness of community pharmacies in an increasingly complex healthcare landscape.Independent pharmacists are navigating rising operational pressure: margin compression, regulatory shifts, inventory volatility, workforce shortages, and intensifying competition from chains and digital players. These pressures risk pulling pharmacists away from their core role in patient care.Datatopia addresses this structural challenge by transforming operational data into forward-looking intelligence. Built on more than 50,000 proprietary data points collected between 2023 and 2025, the platform anticipates operational friction before it affects profitability or patient service. Rather than producing static reports, it delivers clear, actionable guidance designed for daily decision-making.“TGC Capital Partners immediately recognized that Datatopia is not simply a software tool,” says Rémi Brun, Founder and CEO of Datatopia. “It is a structural response to a sector under pressure. With this partnership, we can scale responsibly and ensure independent pharmacists compete through intelligence and operational strength — not through size alone.”TGC Capital Partners invests in high-potential scale-ups where technology serves as a long-term growth lever. The partnership with Datatopia aligns with its investment philosophy: combining capital with strategic, technological, and operational support while respecting the autonomy of leadership teams.“Healthcare systems across Europe are under transformation, and independent pharmacies remain a critical part of primary care,” says Niraj Gemawat, Managing Partner - Investment & Portfolio Affairs TGC Capital Partners. “Our role is not to interfere in operations, but to strengthen the foundations that allow companies like Datatopia to scale sustainably. We invest where technology creates real structural advantage, and Datatopia has built precisely that.”Through this partnership, Datatopia will accelerate its rollout across Belgium while reinforcing product development, governance discipline, and long-term strategic positioning. The objective is clear: enable independent pharmacies to regain operational control, protect margins, and dedicate more time to patient care.This collaboration reflects TGC Capital Partners’ broader strategy of supporting technology-driven scale-ups that combine operational excellence with measurable societal value.About TGC Capital PartnersTGC Capital Partners is an operator-led hyperscaling platform that works alongside founders to accelerate growth, embed operational expertise, and build enduring companies across sectors and geographies.Learn more at https://thegatewaycorp.com/tgc-capital-partners/ About DatatopiaDatatopia equips independent pharmacies with AI-powered operational intelligence, transforming operational complexity into actionable insights, improving efficiency, and maximizing competitive performance across Belgium.Learn more at https://www.datatopia.care/

