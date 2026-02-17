Dried Mushroom Market: Analysis of Future Demand and Leading Key Players Through 2030

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Dried Mushroom Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The dried mushroom market has been witnessing notable expansion recently, driven by evolving consumer preferences and advancements in food processing techniques. As interest in plant-based diets and nutritious ingredients grows worldwide, this sector is positioned for robust growth in the coming years. Let’s explore the current market size, key growth drivers, regional insights, and trends shaping the dried mushroom industry.

Strong Growth Outlook for the Dried Mushroom Market Size

The dried mushroom market size has experienced remarkable growth in recent years. It is projected to increase from $4.68 billion in 2025 to $5.13 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.4%. This historic growth has been fueled by rising consumption of Asian cuisine, expansion in mushroom cultivation, greater inclusion in processed foods, enhanced awareness of nutritional benefits, and improvements in drying and preservation technologies.

Looking ahead, the market is expected to continue its strong upward trajectory, reaching $7.08 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 8.4%. The forecasted growth will be supported by growing demand for plant-based protein sources, increased use of mushrooms in nutraceuticals, the rise of clean-label food products, expansion of international mushroom trade, and ongoing innovations in dehydration methods. Key trends during this period include surging demand for shelf-stable mushroom ingredients, broader use in functional foods and dietary supplements, development of powdered mushroom products, focus on nutrient retention during drying, and advanced packaging solutions to extend shelf life.

Understanding Dried Mushrooms and Their Uses

Dried mushrooms are simply fresh, edible mushrooms that have undergone dehydration without the use of preservatives, allowing them to retain both flavor and nutritional qualities for long-term storage. Once rehydrated, they serve as versatile ingredients in a variety of dishes such as soups, pastas, salads, seasoning blends for snacks, casseroles, and meat-based recipes, enhancing taste and texture.

Ethical and Health Motivations Propel Dried Mushroom Market Expansion

One of the main forces driving growth in the dried mushroom market is the rising interest in vegan food. Vegan diets exclude all animal products including meat, dairy, and eggs, and emphasize plant-based ingredients. This dietary shift is largely motivated by health concerns, environmental sustainability, and ethical considerations regarding animal welfare. Many consumers adopt veganism to avoid contributing to animal exploitation.

Dried mushrooms play a crucial role in satisfying this demand by providing a rich, umami flavor along with a meaty texture that greatly improves the appeal of plant-based meals. For example, data from August 2024 by the World Animal Foundation, a US-based digital platform advocating animal rights and humane treatment, indicates that 4 percent of the US population practices veganism. Additionally, plant-based food sales in the US grew by 6.6% in 2022. These factors underline how the growing popularity of vegan diets is significantly boosting the dried mushroom market.

Regional Overview of the Global Dried Mushroom Market

In 2025, North America was the largest market region for dried mushrooms. However, Europe is anticipated to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. The market report covers multiple regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of global market dynamics and opportunities.

