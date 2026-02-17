All Sports News Appoints Ravi Teja Mandapaka as India Bureau Chief

Ravi Teja Mandapaka

Global sports journalism division expands India coverage with appointment of scholar-editor and veteran Indian hockey analyst

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- All Sports News (ASN), the global sports journalism division of the All Sports Television Network (ALL SPORTS), today announced the appointment of Ravi Teja Mandapaka as Bureau Chief and Correspondent, based in India.

In his role, Mandapaka will lead All Sports News’ coverage across India, contributing original sports reporting, interviews, and feature stories for broadcast and digital platforms. His work will support ASN’s expanding international newsroom across audio, video, and written formats, strengthening the network’s presence in one of the world’s fastest-growing sports markets.

As Bureau Chief for India, Mandapaka will help expand All Sports News’ on-the-ground reporting footprint across professional, collegiate, and emerging sports. While stationed in India, his reporting scope will extend globally, reflecting the interconnected nature of modern sports and international competition.

“India is a vital and rapidly expanding part of the global sports ecosystem,” said Roger Neal Smith, President of All Sports Television Network and All Sports Group. “Ravi’s analytical depth, editorial leadership, and long-standing engagement with Indian sport make him uniquely positioned to lead our India bureau.”

The appointment marks another milestone in All Sports News’ continued international expansion as ASN builds a worldwide network of journalists delivering authoritative, global sports coverage.

About Ravi Teja Mandapaka

Ravi Teja Mandapaka is a scholar-editor and sports journalist whose work bridges science, communication, and athletics. Holding a Master of Science degree from Acharya Nagarjuna University, he has authored more than thirty peer-reviewed scientific publications and contributed to academic volumes spanning nutrition science, biotechnology, and sports genomics. His research background results in him employing disciplined, analytical approach to sports reporting.

Since 2012, Mandapaka has written extensively on Indian field hockey, producing hundreds of analytical columns and conducting in-depth interviews with Olympians, Olympic medalists, World Cup champions, and Asian Games medalists. His writing is distinguished by technical precision, historical awareness, and tactical insight.

In addition to his journalism, he has held senior editorial and communications roles within research institutions, healthcare and biotechnology firms, and global corporate teams, leading content strategy and overseeing editorial workflows. Fluent in both Telugu and English, Mandapaka brings cultural nuance and linguistic versatility to international sports coverage.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.