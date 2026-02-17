Cassava Starch Market to Grow at Strong CAGR Through 2030 Driven by Processed Food Demand and Health-Focused Innovation

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Cassava Starch Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The global cassava starch market has witnessed significant growth and continues to expand as industries and consumers seek versatile and sustainable starch options. With rising applications across food, pharmaceutical, and industrial sectors, cassava starch is becoming an essential ingredient worldwide. Let’s delve into the market size, driving factors, key regional players, and emerging trends shaping the future of this market.

Market Size and Growth Forecast for the Cassava Starch Market

The cassava starch market has experienced robust growth in recent years, with its value projected to increase from $5.01 billion in 2025 to $5.31 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1%. This expansion during the historical period is largely driven by the increasing cultivation of cassava in tropical regions, greater demand for alternative starch sources, growth in food thickening applications, advancements in starch extraction techniques, and rising consumption of industrial starch.

Looking ahead, the cassava starch market is set to maintain strong momentum, expected to reach $6.57 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 5.4%. This forecasted growth is supported by rising demand for clean-label food ingredients, wider adoption of gluten-free diets, expansion in biodegradable industrial materials, increased pharmaceutical excipient usage, and growing investment in developing the cassava value chain. Key market trends for the coming years include heightened demand for gluten-free ingredients, increased use in processed foods and bakery products, broader application of modified starch variants, and a stronger focus on natural and clean-label components.

Understanding Cassava Starch and Its Applications

Cassava starch is a fine, white powder extracted from the roots of the cassava plant (Manihot esculenta). It is widely utilized as a thickening agent in cooking, baking, and various industrial processes due to its high starch concentration and neutral flavor. Being gluten-free makes cassava starch particularly popular in recipes and products catering to gluten-sensitive consumers, further expanding its market presence.

Key Reasons Behind the Increasing Demand for Cassava Starch

One of the primary forces propelling the global cassava starch market is the rising consumption of processed foods. Processed foods include any items that have undergone alterations such as cutting, washing, heating, pasteurizing, canning, cooking, freezing, drying, dehydrating, mixing, or packaging. The surge in processed food consumption stems from factors like greater availability, aggressive marketing, convenience, and the nutritional downsides of many ultra-processed products, alongside limited regulatory intervention.

Cassava starch is essential in the processed food industry because it enhances texture, stability, and shelf life, serving as a cost-effective and versatile ingredient that aligns with modern consumer demands and food processing standards. For instance, in 2023, data from the United States Department of Agriculture showed that the value of processed food exports from the US rose to $36.59 billion, marking a 1.7% increase compared to previous years. This trend underlines how the growing appetite for processed foods is directly supporting the expansion of the cassava starch market.

Geographical Distribution and Market Leadership of the Cassava Starch Industry

In 2025, the Asia-Pacific region emerged as the largest market for cassava starch. The comprehensive market analysis includes regions such as Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa, providing a broad perspective on the global dynamics influencing market growth.

