KJT Law Group Partner Aaron S. Turchin Named to the 2025–2026 Super Lawyers List

GLENDALE, CA, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- KJT Law Group announced that Aaron Turchin, Esq., Senior Trial counsel at the firm, has been selected to the 2025–2026 Super Lawyers list , a distinction recognizing attorneys who have demonstrated a high level of professional achievement and peer recognition.Super Lawyers is a nationally recognized attorney rating organization that evaluates lawyers through a rigorous, multi-phase selection process. The methodology includes independent research, peer nominations, and peer evaluations. Only a limited percentage of attorneys in each state are selected annually.For the past 30 years, Aaron Turchin has been a top-rated attorney practicing in the Glendale area, after earning his Juris Doctorate in 1995 from the University of California College of the Law, San Francisco (formerly UC Hastings), and was admitted to the California Bar in 1995. Attorneys selected to Super Lawyers are evaluated on multiple indicators of professional achievement, including experience, honors and awards, peer recognition, and contributions to the legal profession. The designation is awarded on a state-by-state basis and is intended to identify attorneys who have attained a high degree of professional distinction.Attorneys selected to Super Lawyers are evaluated on multiple indicators of professional achievement, including experience, honors and awards, peer recognition, and contributions to the legal profession. The designation is awarded on a state-by-state basis and is intended to identify attorneys who have attained a high degree of professional distinction.More information about Aaron S. Turchin and his practice is available at:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.