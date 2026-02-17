From a Dream to a Movement: HydraDNA™ Launches at Costco, Fueling Performance and a Mission to Support Veterans

Hydra DNA- Do Nothing Average

This Costco launch is a huge moment for our brand. We’re incredibly excited to share our Do Nothing Average movement with more people around the world.” — Mickey Weaver, CEO

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Some movements are born in boardrooms, others in moments that shake the soul. For Marcus Sanders, Co-founder of Do Nothing Average™ (DNA), the journey began with a profound dream in 2016. A whisper of “DNA” escalated into a fierce, unmistakable command: “DO NOTHING AVERAGE.” This was more than a phrase; it was a clear mission, instantly set into motion, transforming a vivid vision into a purpose-driven movement centered on self-improvement, empowerment, and community.DNA launched as a self-development lifestyle and clothing brand, inspiring students, athletes, and individuals to pursue their highest potential—mentally, physically, and spiritually. This commitment was deeply personal for the founder, who, raised with humble beginnings, understood the critical importance of a supportive community. DNA became a way to give back, offering the guidance and opportunity once sought. At its heart was Marcus’(Co-founder) mother, whose unwavering belief instilled the “Do Nothing Average” mindset long before it had a name, shaping values of perseverance and relentless growth. The movement later grew even deeper through Marcus’ daughter Aliyah, who gave DNA an additional meaning: “Dad and Aliyah,” transforming the brand into a symbol of legacy and generational purpose. This personal connection further solidified the brand's commitment to passing forward a standard of excellence.Years later, this foundational philosophy ignited the creation of HydraDNA™, a health-forward beverage company built on the identical principle: to fuel the body, awaken the mind, and inspire the world to do nothing average. HydraDNA delivers clean, functional hydration meticulously designed for performance, recovery, and everyday excellence, embodying the belief that what we consume should actively support who we are becoming. Its collagen beverages, infused with 12 grams of collagen peptides, zero sugar, and an advanced electrolyte blend including Himalayan pink salt and fulvic acid, are formulated without artificial sweeteners or colors, and include prebiotic fiber for overall wellness. The butterfly motif on each can symbolizes transformation and progress. For Marcus that symbol carries profound personal meaning. Inspired by the strength and creativity of his mother, the butterfly represents resilience, growth, and the idea that even through challenge, transformation is possible. It serves as a quiet reminder that purpose, when lived consistently, can turn adversity into momentum.Today, HydraDNA™ marks a significant milestone with its official launch in 59 Costco locations. The initial offering, a HydraDNA™ Collagen Variety Pack, brings these premium, better-for-you beverages to a broader audience. As Mickey Weaver, CEO of HydraDNA™, states, “This Costco launch is a huge moment for our brand. We’re incredibly excited to share our Do Nothing Average movement with more people around the world.”But DNA is bigger than hydration. When you purchase HydraDNA™ sparkling collagen water at Costco, you’re also helping make a real difference. A portion of Costco sales will be donated to support veterans, the heroes who sacrificed for our freedom. So, every can isn’t just fueling your body, it’s backing a mission, honoring service, and proving that greatness always gives back.Despite its national expansion, the core purpose of HydraDNA™ remains steadfast. Do Nothing Average continues to be its guiding principle—not merely a slogan, but a deeply ingrained philosophy. It serves as a constant reminder that mediocrity is optional, growth is intentional, and community plays an indispensable role in empowering individuals to achieve their absolute best. From a profound dream to a global vision, and from a foundational movement to a nationally recognized product with a mission to give back, HydraDNA™ exemplifies what can be achieved when purpose converges with action, and when a collective belief in striving for better becomes a shared journey that people can live, share, and collaboratively build.Do Nothing Average™ Because greatness is a choice.For more information visit: www.hydradnalife.com Follow us on:

