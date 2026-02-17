Allergy Shots Market Growth Projected at 9.7% CAGR Through 2033 – Persistence Market Resaerch

allergy shots market

The allergy shots market is growing due to rising allergic diseases, regulatory advancements, and innovations in immunotherapy treatments.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global allergy shots market is expected to reach a value of US$ 2.9 billion in 2026 and is projected to grow to US$ 5.6 billion by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.7% between 2026 and 2033. This growth is driven by a combination of increasing global allergic disease prevalence, advancements in immunotherapy products, and compelling clinical evidence supporting the effectiveness of allergen-specific treatments.

Key Market Drivers

The primary factor driving market growth is the increasing global prevalence of allergic diseases, particularly allergic rhinitis, which affects 15-25% of the population in developed countries. Rising urbanization, climate change, and environmental pollutants have contributed to the growing prevalence of allergic conditions in both developed and developing nations. Immunotherapy, including allergy shots, is gaining traction as it provides disease-modifying effects, unlike symptomatic treatments such as antihistamines, offering long-term relief even after treatment ends.

Leading Regions

North America is expected to maintain its dominance in the allergy shots market, holding a 37% market share in 2025. This is primarily due to the region’s advanced healthcare infrastructure, a large population of allergy sufferers (over 100 million annually), a wide range of FDA-approved immunotherapy options, and a well-established reimbursement framework. North American healthcare systems support immunotherapy adoption in specialized allergy centers, making it the largest market globally.

On the other hand, the Asia-Pacific region is poised for the fastest growth, with a projected CAGR of 12.4% through 2033. Rapid urbanization, an increasing prevalence of allergic diseases in countries like China and India, and government support for immunotherapy are the key factors driving growth in this region. Japan, in particular, has initiated programs to expand allergen immunotherapy adoption, and increasing manufacturing capacity in the region is strengthening its market position.

Market Segmentation

Sublingual Immunotherapy Tablets: Dominant Segment

Sublingual immunotherapy tablets are the dominant product segment in the allergy shots market, accounting for 55% of the market share in 2025. FDA-approved SLIT tablets such as Odactra, Grastek, and Ragwitek are favored by patients due to their superior safety profile and greater patient adherence compared to subcutaneous injections. These oral treatments are particularly popular among pediatric populations as they avoid the anxiety associated with needle-based therapies. The growing preference for home-based treatment and the ease of administration contribute to the increasing demand for SLIT products.

Food Allergy Immunotherapy: Fastest Growing Segment

Food allergy immunotherapy, specifically treatments for peanut allergies, is expanding rapidly, with a projected CAGR of 12.8% through 2033. The FDA approval of Aimmune Therapeutics’ Palforzia, the first oral immunotherapy for peanut allergies, has created a precedent for food allergy treatments. As food allergies, especially in children, become more prevalent globally, there is an increasing demand for treatment options that provide a preventive measure against life-threatening anaphylactic reactions.

Market Challenges

While the allergy shots market shows considerable promise, it is not without its challenges. One major hurdle is the lack of standardization for allergen extracts. For example, house dust mite extracts vary significantly in potency, which can lead to inconsistent clinical outcomes. Additionally, regulatory requirements for clinical trials vary by region, complicating global product development and approval.

Another challenge is the adherence to long-term immunotherapy regimens. Treatment typically lasts 3-5 years, and patient dropout rates remain high due to perceived inconvenience, cost barriers, and the delayed onset of clinical benefits. While sublingual immunotherapy offers a more patient-friendly approach compared to injections, the requirement for long-term commitment still poses a significant barrier, particularly among pediatric populations.

Regional Insights

North America

North America is expected to lead the allergy shots market, driven by an advanced healthcare system, a high number of allergy patients, and established insurance coverage for immunotherapy treatments. The U.S. alone is projected to account for 64% of North America’s allergy shots revenues by 2025. The region benefits from a large network of allergy specialists and immunology centers, facilitating the rapid adoption of innovative allergy treatments.

Asia-Pacific

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to experience the highest growth in the allergy shots market, with a projected CAGR of 12.4% through 2033. Countries like China and India are witnessing a rise in allergic diseases due to rapid urbanization and increased pollution, creating demand for immunotherapy treatments. Government initiatives in Japan are further promoting the adoption of immunotherapy, and the expanding manufacturing capacity in the region is expected to drive down costs and increase accessibility.

Competitive Landscape

The allergy shots market is moderately concentrated, with several key players such as ALK Abello, Stallergenes Greer, and Aimmune Therapeutics leading the way. These companies are focusing on product innovation, regulatory approvals, and partnerships to expand their market share. Additionally, biotech firms are exploring new allergen-specific immunotherapy technologies, such as recombinant allergens and biologics, to provide more effective and standardized treatments.

Market Segmentation

Product

SLIT Tablets

Odactra

Grastek

Ragwitek

Oralair

Actair

Others

Oral

Palforzia

Others

Injections

Others

Indication

Allergic Rhinitis

Allergic Asthma

Food Allergy

Atopic Dermatitis

Venom Allergy

Allergen

Pollen

House Dust Mites

Mold

Animal Dander

Insect Venom

Distribution Channel

Institutional Sales

Retail Sales

Others

Regions

North America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

