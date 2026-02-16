Submit Release
News Search

There were 818 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 345,171 in the last 365 days.

Stream Advisory Issued for an Unnamed Tributary of the Chikaskia River in Kingman County

Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has issued a stream advisory for an unnamed tributary of the Chikaskia River in Kingman County from County Road 808 to the Chikaskia south of Spivey to the K-2 bridge in Harper County.

The stream advisory is due to a spill of crude oil and produced water from an oil production lease. Water quality has been impacted and the extent is still being determined. Water quality measurements have been taken by EPA.

The Kingman County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Kansas Corporation Commission (KCC) are on scene to assist with the coordination of this cleanup.

The agencies asks that individuals avoid contact with the impacted bodies of water, do not let their cattle enter the water, or drink the water.

KDHE will rescind the advisory once contact has been deemed safe.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Stream Advisory Issued for an Unnamed Tributary of the Chikaskia River in Kingman County

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.