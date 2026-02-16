Stream Advisory Issued for an Unnamed Tributary of the Chikaskia River in Kingman County

Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has issued a stream advisory for an unnamed tributary of the Chikaskia River in Kingman County from County Road 808 to the Chikaskia south of Spivey to the K-2 bridge in Harper County.

The stream advisory is due to a spill of crude oil and produced water from an oil production lease. Water quality has been impacted and the extent is still being determined. Water quality measurements have been taken by EPA.

The Kingman County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Kansas Corporation Commission (KCC) are on scene to assist with the coordination of this cleanup.

The agencies asks that individuals avoid contact with the impacted bodies of water, do not let their cattle enter the water, or drink the water.

KDHE will rescind the advisory once contact has been deemed safe.