Kateva, Inc. Joins the MSP Association of America® to Expand Trusted Managed IT and Cybersecurity Options

SANDY SPRINGS, GA, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The MSP Association of America® (MSPAA), a national network and directory designed to help U.S. organizations identify and connect with verified managed service providers, today announced that Kateva, Inc. ( www.kateva.us ) has joined the association. The MSPAAhelps business leaders streamline the process of finding qualified IT partners, while supporting best practices and service quality across the managed services ecosystem.Kateva, Inc. is a full-service technology company providing IT services since 2017, supporting small and midsize businesses with managed IT , cybersecurity, cloud solutions, compliance guidance, software and web development, and more.“U.S. business leaders are under increasing pressure to modernize and secure their technology environments while keeping focus on operations and growth,” said Kateva Spokesperson Francis Figueroa, General Manager. “Kateva’s addition strengthens the MSPAAcommunity and expands access to managed IT and security capabilities that many organizations need right now.”What Kateva Delivers for the Business Community:Kateva supports organizations seeking a dependable, U.S.-based partner for day-to-day technology operations and risk reduction, including:• Managed IT Services (IT support, remote/onsite support, IT strategy)• Managed Cybersecurity with end-to-end protection options such as monitoring/detection/response, incident response, penetration testing, endpoint security, and security training• Managed Cloud Services and cloud solutions that support modernization and operational agility• Compliance guidance and roadmaps to standards including PCI, NIST, and CMMC• Networking / VoIP and Physical Security solutions to support modern, connected operations• Development Services including custom software and web application development, systems integration, automation, and ongoing maintenance/support“Joining MSPAAis a natural extension of our commitment to helping U.S. businesses stay productive, secure, and prepared for what’s next,” said Kateva Executive Joschi Cassel, President. “We look forward to supporting business leaders who want an IT partner that can cover cybersecurity, cloud, compliance, and ongoing support under one roof.”________________________________________About Kateva, Inc.Kateva, Inc. ( www.kateva.us ) is a full-service technology company providing IT services since 2017. Kateva supports small and midsize businesses with managed IT services, cybersecurity, cloud solutions, compliance guidance, software and web development, and related technology services.Businesses can learn more about Kateva at www.kateva.us About the MSP Association of AmericaThe MSP Association of Americais a leading organization dedicated to supporting and advancing managed service providers across the United States. The MSPAA’s mission is to provide the US business community with a platform to locate, identify, and connect with MSPs to fulfill their technology needs.For more information about MSPAA, visit https://mspaa.net

