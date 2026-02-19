Break Through Launches JDM Lures from DAIWA, DUO, SMITH & 30+ Japanese Brands for Global Anglers Break Through

JAPAN, February 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Digital Studio Co., Ltd. is proud to announce the grand opening of "Break Through | Japanese Tackle Collection" (https://www.break-through.me/), a specialized e-commerce platform dedicated to bringing Japan’s most coveted fishing lures and tackle directly to anglers in the US, UK, and Europe.

Japanese lures are renowned globally for their surgical precision, innovative engineering, and unparalleled "fish-catching" ability. However, for many international anglers, accessing the full catalog of JDM (Japanese Domestic Market) exclusives—especially specific colors and sizes reserved for Japan—has been an ongoing challenge. "Break Through" bridges this gap, offering a seamless, direct-from-Japan shopping experience.

Direct Access to Japan’s Elite Craftsmanship

Break Through has secured official partnerships with approximately 30 of Japan’s leading tackle manufacturers. At launch, the platform features flagship collections from industry giants including DAIWA, DUO, SMITH, and JACKALL. By the end of this fiscal year, Break Through plans to expand its catalog to include all 30 partner brands, ranging from household names to hidden boutique workshops that were previously impossible to access from overseas.

Unrivaled Selection: Every Size, Every Color

The platform is designed specifically for enthusiast anglers who demand the exact same tools used by Japanese pros. Break Through prides itself on its depth of inventory, listing the exhaustive range of sizes and "Japan-only" color variants that are often omitted by general retailers. For the first time, global customers can bulk-purchase their entire JDM lure arsenal from a single, trusted, one-stop source.

"Our mission is to unlock the hidden treasures of Japanese craftsmanship for the global angling community," says Itabashi, CEO of Digital Studio Co., Ltd. "By eliminating the barriers of language and logistics, we are empowering anglers worldwide to experience the true potential of authentic Japanese lures."

About Digital Studio Co., Ltd.

Based in Saitama, Digital Studio is a leader in cross-border e-commerce, driven by the mission to "Connect Japan’s best to the world." We specialize in breaking down international barriers to bring high-end Japanese products to a global audience.

