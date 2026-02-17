Carbon Capture, Utilization, and Storage Market Set to Reach US$ 22.0 Bn by 2033, Fueled by 30.0% CAGR and Net-Zero Push

Carbon Capture, Utilization, and Storage Market

North America leads the global Carbon Capture, Utilization, and Storage market with 38% revenue share in 2025, driven by strong U.S. policies & funding support

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Carbon Capture, Utilization, and Storage (CCUS) market is entering a transformative growth phase, driven by accelerating climate commitments, industrial decarbonization mandates, and rapid technological innovation. According to the latest study by Persistence Market Research, the global Carbon Capture, Utilization, and Storage market size is expected to be valued at US$ 3.5 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach US$ 22.0 billion by 2033, growing at a robust CAGR of 30.0% between 2026 and 2033. The surge reflects intensifying global efforts to curb greenhouse gas emissions and transition toward a low-carbon economy.

Rising Net-Zero Commitments Driving CCUS Deployment

Governments and corporations worldwide are aligning with net-zero emission targets, positioning CCUS as a critical enabler for decarbonizing hard-to-abate sectors. Industries such as cement, steel, chemicals, and oil & gas are increasingly integrating carbon capture systems to mitigate emissions without disrupting core operations. National climate frameworks and carbon pricing mechanisms are further strengthening the business case for CCUS adoption.

Expanding Applications Across Industrial Verticals

The CCUS market is witnessing widespread application across oil & gas, power generation, iron & steel, chemical & petrochemical, cement, and other industrial sectors. While oil & gas remains an early adopter due to enhanced oil recovery (EOR) opportunities, power generation and heavy manufacturing industries are rapidly emerging as high-growth segments. This cross-sector adoption is enhancing the scalability and commercial viability of carbon capture solutions.

Technological Advancements Enhancing Efficiency

Breakthrough innovations in capture technologies—including pre-combustion, post-combustion, oxy-combustion, and direct air capture (DAC)—are significantly improving efficiency and reducing operational costs. Modular carbon capture systems and advanced solvent technologies are minimizing energy penalties, making CCUS more economically feasible for mid-scale industrial facilities. Continuous R&D investments are accelerating the commercialization of next-generation carbon utilization processes.

Growing Investment in Carbon Utilization Pathways

Carbon utilization is evolving beyond traditional enhanced oil recovery. Industries are increasingly converting captured CO₂ into fuels, chemicals, building materials, and yield-boosting applications in agriculture. This shift toward value-added utilization is transforming CO₂ from a waste product into a commercial feedstock, unlocking new revenue streams and supporting circular economy models.

Infrastructure Expansion Strengthening Transportation & Storage

The development of carbon transport and storage infrastructure is critical to the market’s expansion. Investments in onshore and offshore pipeline networks, shipping solutions, and large-scale storage hubs in saline formations and depleted oil & gas wells are accelerating. Cross-border CO₂ transportation agreements and shared storage facilities are emerging as strategic enablers of large-scale CCUS deployment.

Favorable Policy and Regulatory Support

Supportive regulatory frameworks, including tax incentives, carbon credits, and direct funding programs, are significantly boosting CCUS project viability. Governments in North America and Europe are particularly active in subsidizing carbon capture initiatives and funding pilot projects. Public-private partnerships are also playing a crucial role in de-risking investments and facilitating commercialization.

Regional Growth Dynamics

North America currently leads the global CCUS market due to established pipeline networks, tax incentives, and active project development. Europe follows closely, driven by stringent emission regulations and cross-border carbon storage initiatives. East Asia is witnessing rapid growth supported by industrial decarbonization targets, while South Asia & Oceania are gradually integrating CCUS within broader energy transition strategies. Latin America and the Middle East & Africa are emerging as promising markets due to expanding oil & gas operations and growing interest in blue hydrogen production.

Integration with Hydrogen and Clean Energy Projects

The integration of CCUS with blue hydrogen production is gaining momentum. Carbon capture is being deployed in hydrogen facilities to ensure low-carbon fuel production, strengthening its role in future energy systems. Additionally, CCUS is increasingly being paired with bioenergy projects, resulting in negative emissions technologies that contribute to carbon removal goals.

Market Segmentation

By Service Type

• Capture

• Transportation

• Storage

• Utilization

By Industry

• Oil & Gas

• Power Generation

• Iron & Steel

• Chemical & Petrochemical

• Cement

• Others

By Region

• North America

• Europe

• East Asia

• South Asia & Oceania

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

Competitive Analysis

The competitive landscape of the Carbon Capture, Utilization, and Storage market is characterized by strategic collaborations, technological partnerships, and capacity expansions. Leading players are focusing on scaling commercial projects, enhancing capture efficiency, and building integrated carbon management solutions. Energy majors and engineering service providers are leveraging their infrastructure expertise to accelerate CCUS deployment globally.

Company Insights

Key players operating in the global Carbon Capture, Utilization, and Storage market include:

✦ Baker Hughes

✦ Halliburton

✦ SGS SA

✦ DNV (Det Norske Veritas)

✦ Tenaris S.A.

✦ EagleBurgmann Group

✦ Equinor ASA

✦ Eni S.p.A.

✦ Pathways Alliance

✦ Deep Sky Carbon Capture

✦ ExxonMobil Corporation

✦ BP Plc

✦ TotalEnergies

✦ Shell

✦ Schlumberger (SLB)

Outlook: Transforming Carbon into Opportunity

The Carbon Capture, Utilization, and Storage market is poised for exponential growth as climate urgency intensifies and industries accelerate decarbonization efforts. With a projected market value of US$ 22.0 billion by 2033 and a remarkable CAGR of 30.0%, CCUS is transitioning from pilot-scale experimentation to large-scale commercial deployment. As infrastructure expands, costs decline, and policy frameworks mature, carbon capture will play a pivotal role in achieving global climate goals while unlocking sustainable economic opportunities.

