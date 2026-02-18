Official film poster for “Dot. Me,” a high-stakes action thriller exploring digital surveillance and identity in a hyper-connected world. Power Star Entertainment’s International Creative THINK TANK develops original projects across film, television, publishing, and recording.

High-stakes action thriller explores digital surveillance, identity, and the hidden consequences of hyper-connectivity in a world ruled by AI.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Power Star Entertainment’s International Creative THINK TANK has unveiled its latest original film treatment, “Dot. Me,” a high-stakes action thriller set in a hyper-connected world where digital activity carries real-world consequences.Developed by Power Star Entertainment’s International Creative THINK TANK, “Dot. Me” follows Dr. Arden Chase, a world-renowned cryptographer who uncovers a hidden artificial intelligence embedded within the world’s most powerful social platform. Her discovery triggers a global manhunt, forcing her to disappear into the shadows and assemble an international team of hackers, intelligence operatives, journalists, and security specialists. Together, they race to expose a system capable of manipulating world events through data, devices, and digital influence.Set across Dublin, Paris, and Tokyo, the story unfolds through high-intensity action sequences grounded in emotional stakes. As Chase fights to stay ahead of a rogue AI known as VERA, the narrative explores how digital connectivity can be weaponized when personal data is exploited at scale. The film treatment examines trust, surveillance, autonomy, and the erosion of privacy in a world where every connection carries risk.“Dot. Me” reflects the THINK TANK’s focus on original, socially relevant storytelling designed for global audiences. The THINK TANK operates as Power Star Entertainment’s innovation engine, assembling creative talent across disciplines to develop film, television, publishing, recording, and multimedia projects that explore the cultural impact of emerging technology.“Dot. Me” is an action thriller with international scope that integrates real-time digital threats into the narrative. The story structure mirrors the cascading impact of online behavior, positioning digital platforms as active forces in the unfolding crisis.Power Star Entertainment’s International Creative THINK TANK is inviting studios, networks, and streaming platforms to collaborate in bringing “Dot. Me” to screens worldwide. With its focus on trust, surveillance, and digital consequence, the film reflects global concerns around data privacy and technological control while delivering a cinematic action thriller designed for large-scale commercial release. “Dot. Me” reinforces the THINK TANK’s role in developing original, high-concept stories for global audiences.Power Star Entertainment’s International Creative THINK TANK operates across film, television, publishing, and recording, with additional consulting in screenwriting, web solutions, and PR services. The company develops original intellectual property and champions diverse creative voices worldwide.For more information about “Dot. Me” or partnership opportunities, contact Power Star Entertainment’s International Creative THINK TANK at (877) 836-2556 or visit www.PowerStarEntertainment.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.