Alba Wheels Up International, LLC Appoints Former FedEx Vice President Bethany Rocheleau as Chief Operating Officer

Bethany Rocheleau joins Alba as Chief Operating Officer

Rocheleau previously served as Vice President of Express Brokerage Operations at FedEx and will lead operational strategy across Alba’s global trade platform.

Bethany's experience leading complex brokerage operations and her focus on client satisfaction complement our company's vision to bring stability and consistency to global trade.” — Luis Eraña, Alba’s CEO

VALLEY STREAM, NY, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alba Wheels Up International, LLC (“Alba”), a leading provider of customs brokerage, freight forwarding, and supply chain solutions, today announced the appointment of Bethany Rocheleau as Chief Operating Officer (COO).As COO, Rocheleau will oversee Alba’s strategy and execution across its national platform, focusing on service delivery, performance, and cross-functional alignment in customs brokerage, compliance, and logistics. Her appointment reinforces Alba’s commitment to excellence and ongoing growth in an evolving trade environment.Rocheleau joins Alba after a long tenure at FedEx, where she most recently served as Vice President of Express Brokerage Operations, overseeing large-scale brokerage and highly regulated logistics services. She is a licensed customs broker with extensive experience in trade compliance and is recognized for building high-performing teams and driving operational improvements.“Bethany’s operational excellence approach makes her an outstanding addition to our executive team,” said Luis Eraña, Alba’s CEO. “Her experience leading complex brokerage operations and her focus on client satisfaction complement our company's vision to bring stability and consistency to global trade.”“I am excited to join Alba at a time of strong momentum and opportunity,” said Rocheleau. “Alba has a well-earned reputation for compliance competence and specialized industry expertise. I look forward to working with the team to further enhance operations and support our clients’ evolving trade needs.”Rocheleau’s appointment reflects Alba’s ongoing investment in leadership, infrastructure, and service capabilities across its integrated customs and logistics platform.About the Alba Wheels Up International, LLC group of companiesAlba Wheels Up International, LLC is a leading provider of customs brokerage, freight forwarding, and supply chain solutions for global trade, dedicated to ensuring compliance, minimizing risk, and optimizing the total landed cost of goods for its clients. Through strategic expansion, including the integration of specialist firms like Advance Customs Brokers International, Cobalt Wine Logistics, John A. Steer, and The Perishable Specialist, Alba has significantly deepened its expertise across high-compliance and trade-sensitive industries.The company’s integrated services span the entire supply chain, including:• Customs Brokerage and Compliance: Industry-leading accuracy on customs filings, post-entry amendment services, and comprehensive trade advisory services to navigate complex regulations.• International Logistics: End-to-end freight forwarding (Air, Ocean, Rail, Trucking), origin consolidation, and warehousing/distribution services.• Specialized Vertical Expertise: Deep knowledge and dedicated teams serving the most demanding sectors, including Wine & Spirits, Perishables & Food Products, Metals, Lumber, and bulk products, Textiles & Apparel, Chemicals & EPA-regulated goods, and Semiconductors & Electronics.Headquartered in Valley Stream, NY, Alba leverages proprietary technology to deliver total supply chain visibility and business intelligence, helping clients transform logistics from a cost center into a competitive advantage.For more information, please visit our website

