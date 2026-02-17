Singer-Songwriter Jessica Carter Altman Introduces New Artist Name, Jessie Altman, as She Enters a Bold New Era in 2026

Photo Credit: Max Botticelli Aftermath - 2024 Debut Album Mirror Mirror Trick Of The Light Photo Credit: Max Botticelli

NEW YORK,, NY, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Acclaimed singer-songwriter Jessie Altman , formerly known as Jessica Carter Altman, is officially stepping into 2026 with a refined artist identity and a renewed creative vision. Moving forward, she will release music under the name Jessie Altman, marking a natural evolution that reflects her artistic growth and evolution.The name change signals a streamlined, more intimate chapter for the artist whose emotionally resonant songwriting and cinematic sound have earned over one million global streams and more than one million monthly social impressions; alongside widespread recognition across music, fashion, and culture. The shift to Jessie Altman represents a deeper alignment between the artist and the work, more personal, more direct, and creatively fearless.Jessie’s momentum has been steadily building, with her singles “Mirror Mirror” and “Trick of the Light” receiving extensive airplay on SiriusXM’s Velvet channel.Following a breakout 2024 that included touring with BBMAK and Tyler Hilton and the release of her debut album Aftermath, she continued to expand her sonic range in 2025 with the singles Mirror Mirror and Trick of the Light. In 2025, SPIN spotlighted her in “The Next Big Names in Music: 2025’s Top Emerging Artists ,” further cementing her status as an artist to watch. Her music has also landed on major streaming playlists, while outlets including People, Entertainment Tonight, Forbes, Numéro Netherlands, Parade, Page Six, Galore, Grazia, Flaunt, Earmilk, LadyGunn, Us Weekly, OK! and more have highlighted her rise.Alongside her musical success, Jessie has become a fixture in the fashion world, attending Paris Couture Week and New York Fashion Week, walking the runway for Vivienne Westwood, and fronting Waterford’s international Icons That Bond Generations campaign.As Jessie Altman, she is now preparing to release a highly anticipated new EP next month, offering listeners her most refined and emotionally charged work to date.This next chapter is not a reinvention…it’s a sharpening. Same voice, clearer vision.Jessie Altman’s EP is coming soon!Official Links: LinkTree For updates, new music, and tour announcements, follow Jessie Altman across platforms.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.