Moving Walls and ADDIG Partner to Power Programmatic OOH Innovation in Hungary

HUNGARY, SINGAPORE, HUNGARY, February 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Moving Walls , the world’s leading connected media platform powering over a million screens globally, has announced a strategic partnership with ADDIG , a leading digital advertising technology company in Hungary, to bring programmatic trading capabilities to the country’s digital out-of-home (DOOH) ecosystem.Through this collaboration, Moving Walls and ADDIG have launched a localised, white-labelled Supply Side Platform (SSP) and Demand Side Platform (DSP), designed to enable Hungarian media owners to participate seamlessly in both local and global programmatic advertising markets. The initiative marks a major step forward in modernising Hungary’s OOH sector, aligning it with global digital advertising standards.Powered by Moving Walls’ programmatic infrastructure and content management system (CMS), the solution allows media owners to onboard inventory efficiently, automate trading operations, and connect their DOOH assets directly with regional and international demand platforms. This integrated approach unlocks new revenue streams while simplifying inventory management and campaign execution.“This partnership is about giving Hungarian media owners the tools to compete on a global stage,” said Zoltán Csingár, CEO, ADDIG. “By combining our local market expertise with Moving Walls’ proven programmatic technology, we are enabling outdoor media to trade with the same efficiency, transparency, and scalability as digital channels.”Key objectives of the collaboration include enabling programmatic revenue growth through white-labeled SSP and DSP infrastructure. Simplifying OOH digitization via integrated CMS for inventory management, creative scheduling, and reporting while increasing transparency and trading efficiency with real-time bidding, data-led automation, and transparent pricing“Programmatic is a critical catalyst for the future of OOH,” said Mehul Mandalia , Co-Founder of Moving Walls. “Our partnership with ADDIG brings enterprise-grade programmatic capabilities to Hungary, helping media owners unlock incremental revenue while giving advertisers access to scalable, data-driven DOOH inventory aligned with global buying standards.”The partnership positions Hungary as an emerging hub for programmatic OOH innovation, fostering a more connected, measurable, and efficient outdoor advertising market where physical screens operate with the agility of digital media.

