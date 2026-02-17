Viking Plumbing Opens All-New Bath & Kitchen Design Center and Showroom to the Public

Open House @ Viking Showroom

Viking Plumbing opens new Bath & Kitchen Design Center, offering expert design, remodeling & full plumbing services under one roof.

OAK CREEK, WI, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Viking Plumbing, Milwaukee’s trusted plumbing and home services leader for over 25 years, is proud to announce the opening of its all-new Bath & Kitchen Design Center and Showroom, now officially open to the public. Designed to inspire homeowners and simplify the remodeling process, the new space brings together design, product selection, and plumbing expertise under one roof.

The Viking Bath & Kitchen Design Center offers visitors the opportunity to explore the latest in cabinets, countertops, sinks, faucets, toilets, fixtures, finishes, and smart plumbing solutions—all in a hands-on, real-world environment. Whether planning a full bathroom or kitchen remodel or simply gathering ideas, homeowners can see, touch, and compare options while working alongside Viking’s experienced design professionals.

“Our goal with this new showroom was to create a space where homeowners feel confi dent making decisions,” said Matthew Littau, Owner of Viking Plumbing. “Great design is important—but it has to be backed by expert plumbing knowledge. This design center allows us to guide customers from inspiration through execution, ensuring their project looks great and performs flawlessly for years to come.”

The new showroom also reinforces Viking Plumbing’s position as a complete plumbing partner for Wisconsin homeowners. In addition to bath and kitchen remodeling, Viking specializes in water heater replacement, water filtration and softening solutions, sewer and drain services, and general plumbing repair and maintenance—allowing customers to work with one trusted team for every stage of their home’s plumbing needs.

The Viking Bath & Kitchen Design Center and Showroom is now open and welcoming homeowners, designers, and remodelers looking for inspiration, expertise, and a better way to plan their next project.

About Viking Plumbing

Viking Plumbing is a Wisconsin-based plumbing company dedicated to delivering better water, better living, and better results for homeowners. With deep expertise in whole-home plumbing systems, Viking provides water heater replacement, water fi ltration and softening, sewer and drain services, emergency repairs, and full bath and kitchen remodeling solutions. Guided by the belief that You Deserve Good Water, Viking Plumbing combines craftsmanship, integrity, and innovation to serve homes across Wisconsin.

