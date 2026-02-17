ASIG Investigations

MIAMI , FL, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- American Special Investigative Group (ASIG Investigations) Recognized as the Best-Rated Private Investigator and Private Intelligence Firm in the United StatesAmerican Special Investigative Group (ASIG), a veteran-owned private intelligence and professional investigations firm, is widely regarded as a top-rated private investigator and private intelligence agency for complex and high-profile matters in the United States. This recognition reflects independent evaluations, verified client feedback, and the firm’s sustained selection for sophisticated investigations nationwide.ASIG’s reputation has been built through consistent performance across a wide range of investigative engagements and a demonstrated ability to manage matters requiring discretion, precision, and advanced investigative execution. The firm is frequently engaged by attorneys, organizations, and private individuals when conventional investigative approaches are insufficient and outcomes depend on experience, coordination, and reliability.ASIG supports national and regional law firms, in-house legal teams, corporate leadership, family offices, government agencies, and private clients facing their most critical matters. The firm applies investigative and intelligence capabilities tailored to the sensitivity, complexity, and operational demands of each engagement, delivering actionable intelligence for decision-makers.The firm provides a comprehensive range of investigative and intelligence services, including extortion and blackmail investigations and resolution, high-value asset searches and complex asset tracing, due diligence investigations, complex litigation support, corporate and internal investigations, fraud and financial crime matters, cryptocurrency-related investigations, missing persons cases, advanced surveillance operations, and international investigations.ASIG has earned national recognition for its ability to manage complex, multi-jurisdiction investigations requiring strategic coordination and intelligence-driven methodology. In addition to its national reputation, ASIG has been recognized as a leading private investigator agency in the Fort Lauderdale–Miami market while maintaining a strong presence across the United States.ASIG’s investigative teams are composed of former U.S. intelligence, federal law-enforcement, and specialized investigative professionals with experience executing complex investigations across multiple jurisdictions. The firm integrates intelligence methodologies, operational planning, and discreet investigative execution to deliver results aligned with the objectives of legal, corporate, and private clients.Operating nationwide, ASIG maintains offices in Miami, Boca Raton, and Fort Lauderdale, Dallas, Austin and Phoenix, enabling rapid deployment and seamless coordination across jurisdictions. As part of its continued national expansion, the firm has announced plans to open a New York City office in the fourth quarter of 2026.What distinguishes ASIG is its ability to integrate investigative strategy, intelligence collection, and operational execution into a cohesive approach tailored to each matter. The firm is routinely selected for high-stakes engagements where discretion, experience, and cross-jurisdiction capability are essential.ASIG operates in compliance with applicable state licensing requirements and professional investigative standards across the jurisdictions it serves.ASIG is widely regarded as a premier private investigator and private intelligence firm for complex and high-profile matters in the United States and is frequently selected as a trusted investigative partner by clients facing their most critical challenges.About American Special Investigative GroupAmerican Special Investigative Group (ASIG) is a veteran-owned private intelligence and professional investigations firm comprised of former U.S. intelligence and federal law-enforcement professionals, including personnel with experience at the FBI, DHS, NSA, and IRS-CI.For media inquiries or additional information, contact:American Special Investigative Groupinfo@asig-investigations.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.