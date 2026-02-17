Smalls, the Nation’s First Cat-Only Fresh Food Brand, Partners with Fauna Foods to Expand Distribution to NY, NJ, and CT

Partnership will allow Smalls to serve the New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut areas, providing more cats with access to their high-quality, fresh pet food.

Partnering with Fauna Foods allows us to bring fresh, healthy cat food to even more families across the Tri-State area.” — Brian Oost, Senior Director of Retail at Smalls

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Smalls , the first-to-market, cat-only fresh pet food brand, is excited to announce their latest distribution expansion through a partnership with Fauna Foods . This partnership will allow Smalls to service the New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut area, providing more cats with access to their high-quality, fresh pet food.Smalls has been revolutionizing the pet food industry since its launch in 2017, offering a unique and personalized approach to cat nutrition. Their fresh, human-grade food is made with high-quality ingredients and tailored to each cat's individual needs. With this new partnership, Smalls will be able to reach even more feline friends in the Tri-State area, ensuring they have access to the best nutrition possible.Fauna Foods, a leading distributor of pet food and supplies, is equally excited about this partnership. "We are thrilled to be working with Smalls to bring their innovative and high-quality pet food to our customers in the Tri-State area," said Sam Slovin, Director of Sales of Fauna Foods. "We believe that Smalls' commitment to providing fresh, personalized nutrition for cats aligns perfectly with our values, and we are confident that this partnership will be a success."“Partnering with Fauna Foods allows us to bring fresh, healthy cat food to even more families across the Tri-State area,” said Brian Oost, Senior Director of Retail at Smalls. “Their deep relationships with independent retailers and commitment to high-quality nutrition make them an ideal partner as we continue expanding access to better food for cats everywhere.”Smalls' expansion into the Tri-State area kicks off their plans for growth in 2026. With a mission to improve the health and well-being of cats through proper nutrition, Smalls is continuously looking for ways to reach more feline friends and provide them with the best possible food. This partnership with Fauna Foods marks an important step in achieving that goal.For more information about Smalls and their fresh pet food, visit their website at www.smalls.com . And for retailers interested in carrying Smalls' products, please contact Fauna Foods at www.faunafoods.com For more information about Smalls and their growing product lines, please visit their website at www.smalls.com or contact meow@smalls.com. And for retailers interested in carrying Smalls' products, please contact Fauna Foods at www.faunafoods.com ###About Smalls:Smalls is on a mission to make nine lives ten —through fresh food and treats, bowls, and toys. Smalls is reimagining what it means to nourish our feline companions — and celebrating the humans who love them. Founded by cat people, for cat people, Smalls is building a world where cats (and their parents) can thrive. For more about Smalls, please visit www.smalls.com About Fauna Foods:Fauna Foods serves the independent pet channel and has a proven track record of providing outstanding service for over 49 years. The products we distribute are carefully selected to deliver optimal results for professionals engaged in pet health care, as well as for pets as companions. Our product lines include high-quality consumables such as natural, organic, and holistic pet foods; rawhide treats; grooming products; litters; pet health care products; and other pet supplies.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.