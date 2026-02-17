Kedron Family Dental Introduces Digital Navigation Technology for Precise Dental Implants in Brisbane

Kedron Family Dental Logo Dr Zaheer Kadwa - Implant Dentist Dental Implants Brisbane Treatment Dental Implant Patient Results All-on-4 Dental Implants Brisbane

With rising demand for dental implants in Brisbane, our digital workflow enables precise planning and guided placement for suitable single-tooth and full-arch cases.” — Dr Zaheer

BRISBANE, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, February 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kedron Family Dental has introduced a digitally guided dental implant procedure designed to support precise placement and implant stability. The advanced technology enables more accurate implant placement, which may assist with reduced post-operative discomfort and shorter recovery times, subject to individual circumstances. From using high-quality materials to advanced imaging and minimally invasive techniques, dental implant technology has come a long way. This procedure responds to the growing demand for dental implants and provides an additional treatment option to traditional methods.”As demand for dental implants in Brisbane continues to rise, our digital implant workflow supports detailed planning and guided placement for suitable patients. For those requiring single-tooth or full-arch replacement, this approach is designed to assist with accuracy, stability and informed clinical decision-making.” – Dr ZaheerIn the past, receiving a dental implant was an invasive procedure. It required multiple incisions and usually necessitated long periods of healing between procedures. Minimally invasive techniques have altered how implant procedures are performed. Now, implants are smaller, and the installation process (such as keyhole surgery) is much less invasive. This approach may assist with reduced surgical trauma and support recovery, depending on individual circumstances.For patients with missing teeth, the new dental implant protocol offers an additional option to restore function and aesthetics. At Kedron Family Dental, the new procedure incorporates the latest in 3D digital planning and guided surgical techniques. Cone Beam Computed Tomography (CBCT) provides detailed 3D views of the jawbone, enabling precise mapping for optimal implant placement. Computer-guided surgery software uses 3D scans to create customised surgical guides, assisting clinicians in placing implants at the planned angle, depth and position, which may help reduce surgical variability and associated risks.To ensure the safe use of this new technology, Australia’s Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) has established a regulatory framework for 3D printing in a medical context. Dental materials used comply with Therapeutic Goods Administration requirements, and the clinic operates in accordance with Australian Dental Association guidelines.For patients requiring full-arch tooth replacement, including those exploring All-on-4 in Brisbane , the All-on-4 treatment concept may be considered, subject to clinical assessment. This procedure secures a complete bridge of teeth to four titanium posts. This approach is designed to position implants in areas of available bone volume, subject to individual anatomy. Stability remains the priority in every full-arch restoration. For suitable patients, a provisional fixed bridge may be placed on the same day as implant surgery, subject to clinical assessment.Selecting an experienced cosmetic dentist in Brisbane supports careful shade matching and aesthetic planning. Dr Zaheer (Lead Dentist at Kedron Family Dental) uses high-quality ceramic to match the shade of your remaining teeth. We craft dental restorations in our in-house laboratory. By keeping this hand-crafted process in-house, the clinic maintains a high level of quality control, additional personalisation and convenience.Kedron Family Dental is now accepting consultations for patients interested in learning more about how this advanced procedure can improve function and aesthetics. Book a free consultation with us. During this consultation, patients will receive a detailed assessment, photographs and an OPG X-ray. Once the assessment is complete, our team develops a customised treatment plan tailored to each patient.About Kedron Family DentalKedron Family Dental is a Brisbane-based dental clinic providing general, cosmetic and implant dentistry. The clinic operates in accordance with Australian Dental Association guidelines and relevant regulatory requirements.Disclaimer - Any surgical or invasive procedure carries risks. Seek a second opinion from an appropriately qualified health practitioner before proceeding.

