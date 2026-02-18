World’s Largest Searchable Database of Official Anti-Jewish Acts (OAJA.org) Partners with College Near Tel Aviv

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The World’s Largest Searchable Database of Official Anti-Jewish Acts (OAJA.org) announced an academic collaboration with The College of Management Academic Studies (the Center) south of Tel Aviv to continue, grow and enhance the operation of OAJA.org. The site will remain a stand-alone, free, and publicly accessible website.

“This collaboration ensures that OAJA.org will not only preserve the historical record of official anti-Jewish legislation and policies over the centuries, but will continue to grow as a rigorous academic and educational tool,” Steven C. Markoff, founder of OAJA.org's parent organization Sunrise123.org, said.

The parties structured the agreement as a multi-year academic partnership integrating legal and historical perspectives on antisemitism. OAJA.org remains under the stewardship of its founder, while the Center provides independent scholarly oversight.

“This collaboration reflects a shared commitment to careful scholarship, transparency, and historical responsibility,” said project leader Dr. Yossi Kugler, director of the Center for Law and Antisemitism. “Our goal is to support OAJA as a foundational academic resource that can serve scholars, educators, and the broader public.”

The OAJA.org database currently documents over 3,000 Official Anti-Jewish Acts, spanning from October 18, 315 C.E. to February 14, 1968, making it the most comprehensive searchable repository of its kind. These Acts, drawn from official governmental, legal, and institutional sources, chronicle centuries of codified discrimination, persecution, and exclusion of Jews across regions and eras.

The OAJA project was born in the U.S. on June 4, 2011, when Markoff was inspired through a news story to distinguish between official and unofficial antisemitic Acts.

Steven C. Markoff is an American entrepreneur, film producer, author, and educator celebrated for his diverse contributions across multiple domains. His dedication to illuminating critical subjects is evident in his published nonfiction books and the creation of ProCon.org, acquired by Britannica in 2020.

The Center for Law and Antisemitism at the Haim Striks Faculty of Law, College of Management Academic Studies (Israel), focuses on the legal and historical study of antisemitism within an academic framework. It is directed by Dr. Yossi Kugler, a historian specializing in antisemitism and Israeli society.

