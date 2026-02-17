World Golf Hall of Fame Member Padraig Harrington Joins Field for James Hardie™ Pro Football Hall of Fame Invitational

JHI Logo Padraig Harrington Padraig Harrington

Legendary PGA TOUR Champions Star to Compete March 2–8 at Broken Sound in Boca Raton

Padraig is one of the most respected and beloved players in golf, and his presence elevates the experience for fans, players, and our football legends alike.” — Ken Kennerly, Executive Director

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The James Hardie™ Pro Football Hall of Fame Invitational today announced that Irishman Padraig Harrington will join the field for the 2026 tournament, taking place March 2 to 8, 2026, at The Old Course at Broken Sound in Boca Raton, Fla.Now in its second year, the event pairs PGA TOUR Champions professionals with football legends for a one-of-a-kind week of golf and gridiron star power. Designed as a fan-first experience, the event offers spectators unprecedented access—walking the fairways alongside legends in the only tournament in the world where PGA TOUR Champions players and Pro Football Hall of Famers compete side by side.Six-time PGA TOUR champion, Padraig Harrington will be making his James Hardie™ Pro Football Hall of Fame Invitational debut. Of his six TOUR titles, four were major championship crowns (2007-08 Open Championship, 2008-09 PGA Championship). Among 11 Champions TOUR victories for the Irishman, seven were senior major championships. His two most recent victories on the Champions TOUR came in consecutive starts at the 2025 U.S. Senior Open Championship and ISPS HANDA Senior Open.Though this year marks his first start in the event, Harrington is no stranger to The Old Course at Broken Sound. At the 2023 TimberTech Championship, held at The Old Course at Broken Sound, Harrington birdied six of his first seven holes in the final round in route to a 7-under 64, and convincing 7-stroke victory over Bernhard Langer and Charlie Wi at 16-under 197.Harrington will play alongside PGA TOUR Champions players like defending champion Ángel Cabrera, Zach Johnson, Ben Crane, Stewart Cink, Darren Clarke, Justin Leonard, Miguel Angel Jimenez, David Duval, Retief Goosen, Lee Janzen, Billy Andrade, Kenny Perry, and football greats including Emmitt Smith, Brian Urlacher, Marcus Allen, Marshal Faulk, Lawrence Taylor, Cris Carter, Rondé Barber, Thurman Thomas, Rod Woodson, Terrell Davis, Calvin Johnson, and more.“We are thrilled to welcome Padraig Harrington to the James Hardie™ Pro Football Hall of Fame Invitational,” said Ken Kennerly, Executive Director of the tournament. “Padraig is one of the most respected and beloved players in golf, and his presence elevates the experience for fans, players, and our football legends alike. This event is about access, energy, and unforgettable moments—and our players embody everything that makes this week so special.”A total of 26 football legends and 78 PGA TOUR Champions players will participate in the three-day tournament, which will be broadcast live on Golf Channel, alongside a full week of parties, fan events, and community celebrations. Tickets are available now at JamesHardieInvitational.com.Tournament week kicks off March 2 with Christine E. Lynn Women’s Health & Wellness Institute Women’s Day and continues with fan-favorite events including the Legends Shootout on March 4, presented by AutoNation, where fans can walk alongside Pro Football Hall of Famers and PGA TOUR Champions during a four-hole skins competition. Championship Pro-Ams follow on March 4 and 5, pairing football legends with amateur golfers. Official tournament rounds run March 6–8 and will be televised live on Golf Channel.Defending champion Tim Brown returns after winning the inaugural football division alongside PGA TOUR Champions professional Tim O’Neal at 14-under par. Ángel Cabrera will look to defend his 2025 James Hardie Invitational title after earning his first U.S. victory since 2014 and a $330,000 purse.The Invitational supports cornerstone charities including the Boca Raton Regional Hospital Foundation, Habitat for Humanityof Greater Palm Beach County, and First Tee– Florida Gold Coast, reinforcing the event’s strong community commitment in alignment with James Hardie’s purpose of Building a Better Future for All™. In 2025, the tournament raised $630,000 for charity.The event is made possible through a multi-year title sponsorship by James Hardie Building Products, Inc., America’s leader in fiber cement home building products, and is managed by Pro Links Sports, a nationally recognized sports marketing and event management firm.For more information about the James Hardie™ Pro Football Hall of Fame Invitational, visit JamesHardieInvitational.com and follow @JamesHardieInvitational on Instagram and @JamesHardieInv on X for tournament updates and player commitments.About the James Hardie™ Pro Football Hall of Fame InvitationalThe James Hardie™ Pro Football Hall of Fame Invitational will take place March 2 to 8, 2026, at The Old Course at Broken Sound in Boca Raton, Fla. The 54-hole PGA TOUR Champions event features a field of 78 professionals competing for a $2.2 million purse, with 26 football legends joining the action on Friday and Saturday. Golf Channel will televise tournament play Friday – Sunday. Net proceeds benefit the Boca Raton Regional Hospital Foundation (Baptist Health), Habitat for Humanityof Greater Palm Beach County, and First Tee– Florida Gold Coast. The event is managed by Pro Links Sports, a nationally recognized sports marketing and event management firm. For schedules, tickets, field updates, and volunteer information, visit JamesHardieInvitational.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.