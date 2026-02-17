Michael Martin Murphey Joins the Lone Star Cowboy Poetry Gathering Lineup in Bastrop

Michael Martin Murphey

Award-winning singer-songwriter added to “Tres Amigos” performance at Bastrop Convention & Exhibit Center

It's a privilege to welcome Michael Martin Murphey to our event. He’s a legendary, award-winning artist, and we’re excited for him to share the stage with such exceptional talent.” — Gathering Producer Bob Saul

BASTROP, TX, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Lone Star Cowboy Poetry Gathering has announced that legendary Western music artist Michael Martin Murphey will join the lineup for a special performance this week in Bastrop, Texas. Murphey will appear alongside acclaimed musicians Dale Burson, John Moore, and Rod Taylor on Friday, February 20th, at 3:30 p.m. at the Bastrop Convention & Exhibit Center. The show, originally billed as “Tres Amigos,” will now be presented as “Tres Amigos with Michael Martin Murphey.”

“It's a privilege to welcome Michael Martin Murphey to our event,” said Gathering Producer Bob Saul. “He’s a legendary, award-winning artist, and we’re excited for him to share the stage with such exceptional talent.”

Murphey, whose iconic hit "Wildfire" celebrated its 50th anniversary last year, is widely recognized for a remarkable career spanning more than 35 albums and a string of beloved classics including “Carolina in the Pines,” “What’s Forever For,” “Long Line of Love,” “Geronimo’s Cadillac,” and “Cowboy Logic”. His musical journey has mirrored the American landscape itself, from his early days in the Texas folk scene to Los Angeles, Colorado, Nashville, and back to his native Texas.

In 1990, Murphey returned to one of his earliest passions—cowboy music—with the release of "Cowboy Songs" (Vol. 1), which became the first cowboy music album to achieve gold status since the era of Marty Robbins. His most recent release, "Live: National Cowboy Poetry Gathering", features 16 classic cowboy songs recorded live in Elko, Nevada, accompanied by historical commentary.

Joining Murphey is Dale Burson, a fourth-generation Texas Panhandle rancher and award-winning singer-songwriter. Burson received the prestigious Wrangler Award from the National Cowboy and Western Heritage Museum for Outstanding Original Western Composition for “A Life More Than This.”

Also appearing is accomplished mandolinist, guitarist, and vocalist John Moore, whose career has taken him across the United States, Canada, Europe, and Japan. Moore’s extensive studio work includes soundtracks for Paramount Pictures, Touchstone Pictures, A&E Television Network, and The Nashville Network, as well as an appearance in the HBO series "Deadwood". In addition to music, Moore is a respected equine clinician working internationally.

Rounding out the lineup is Rod Taylor, a lifelong cowboy and former manager of the cow herd at Philmont Ranch. Taylor has spent more than three decades performing Western music, both as a solo artist and as a member of The Rifters, and has also appeared in films, television commercials, and PBS documentaries.

The performances are expected to be met with strong enthusiasm from audiences. “There’s a deep sense of appreciation that defines the Gathering,” said Bob Saul. “Our audiences genuinely connect with and celebrate the talent, storytelling, and Western heritage these performers bring to the stage.”

Reserved seating tickets are available online for $35 and $40 at the door. Click here for ticketing information.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.