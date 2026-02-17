Vessel Advisors Acquires Chief XO, Expanding Service Offering and National Capabilities

Fractional CFO Firm Vessel Advisors Acquires Chief XO

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vessel Advisors , a national CFO services and financial advisory firm dedicated to empowering business owners with financial clarity and control, today announced the strategic acquisition of Chief XO , a provider of fractional and interim executive services, executive recruiting, and operational support for small and middle-market businesses.This acquisition marks Vessel Advisors' second strategic acquisition and continues the firm's deliberate approach to building a comprehensive financial leadership platform. By bringing Chief XO's capabilities under the Vessel banner, the firm broadens its ability to serve business owners not only with fractional CFO and accounting services, but with executive talent solutions, operational advisory, and an expanded national network.A Strategic Expansion of ServicesChief XO, founded by Joshua Walters and based in Irvine, CA, has built a reputation for equipping growing businesses with the leadership and operational support they need to move forward with clarity. Beyond executive recruiting, Chief XO brings an owner's mindset to every engagement — helping leaders think strategically about the people, structure, and decisions that drive healthy, high-functioning organizations."The acquisition of Chief XO is a natural next step in our growth strategy," said Brennan de Raad, Founder and Managing Director of Vessel Advisors. "Josh Walters is someone I've known and respected for many years. His ability to build relationships, think like a business owner, and help leaders solve real problems is exactly what we need as we scale. This acquisition expands our platform and strengthens our reach into middle-market companies who need our services."Walters joins Vessel Advisors as Director, where he will focus on deepening relationships across key markets nationwide, growing the firm's client base, and leading Vessel's network partnerships.Shared Values, Expanded Reach"From the moment Brennan and I met several years ago I knew the combination of his knowledge, mindset and values were a good home for mutual clients. And in time I realized this was the right home for what we've built at Chief XO," said Joshua Walters, Founder of Chief XO. "We share the same conviction — that the best businesses are built when owners have the right strategy, the right people, and the right tools to gain results. Joining Vessel gives us the Vessel Advisors team, productized-service offerings, and platform to make an even bigger impact for the business owners, investors, and leaders Chief XO has served."The combined firm will leverage Chief XO's expertise and national network to offer clients a more complete solution — from financial strategy and operational clarity to placing the right leaders in the right seats. This integration is expected to open new pathways into middle-market companies.About Vessel AdvisorsVessel Advisors is a national finance operations service firm providing fractional CFO services and strategic consulting to business owners. By focusing on in-depth financial assessments, data-driven strategy, and operational efficiency, Vessel Advisors helps ambitious companies navigate complex financial challenges, optimize cash flow, improve accounting processes, and achieve sustainable, long-term growth. Learn more at vesseladvisors.com.Media Contact: listen@vesseladvisors.com

