The University of Georgia and MRII announce the launch of Evolving Methods in Market Research

A new addition to their expanding series of topically driven consumer insights courses

We developed this new course with a clear focus on the research, insights, and innovative methodologies that are reshaping our industry” — Pamela Bracken, Senior Development and Special Initiatives Manager

ATHENS, GA, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The University of Georgia Center for Continuing Education & Hotel and Market Research Institute International (MRII) are pleased to announce the launch of Evolving Methods in Market Research, a fully self-paced, online short course to help insights professionals stay current as research methodologies, technologies, and industry expectations rapidly evolve.

“Our goal with this course is to give researchers practical guidance they can trust as the industry shifts,” noted Pamela Bracken, senior development and special initiatives manager at the University of Georgia Center for Continuing Education. “We developed this new course with a clear focus on the research, insights, and innovative methodologies that are reshaping our industry. Expectations are changing rapidly, and we created this learning experience to meet professionals where they are, support their growth with confidence, and prepare them to excel in a landscape defined by continuous evolution,” she added.

The course examines how technological, social, economic, and cultural forces are reshaping modern market research. Participants explore the increasing role of artificial intelligence, behavioral science, and digital data sources in generating insights—and learn how to evaluate new tools thoughtfully, ethically, and effectively.

Ed Keller, executive director of MRII, indicated that “Researchers are being challenged to interpret more data, more technologies, and more expectations than ever. The array of tools now available to research and insights professionals has exploded. This course gives them a disciplined way to assess new methods and deploy new techniques that strengthen their ability to deliver powerful insights to key stakeholders.”

Authored by Niels Neudecker, Ph.D., Managing Director at Human8, with contributions from leading practitioners across the industry, the 12-hour, self-paced course includes access to a curated library of more than 150 podcasts, articles, frameworks, and case studies to support deeper skill development.

Evolving Methods in Market Research is the newest addition to the Principles Express series of short, online market research courses that cover the process from beginning to end and are based on the Market Research Core Body of Knowledge (MRCBOK™), developed conjointly by UGA and MRII. This family of short courses focuses on the individual skills that form the foundational toolkit of the contemporary researcher.

For more information, visit https://www.georgiacenter.uga.edu/professional-programs/evolving-methods-in-market-research

About the University of Georgia Center for Continuing Education

The University of Georgia Center for Continuing Education provides lifelong learning opportunities through professional development and reskilling programs. As part of UGA’s Office of the Vice President for Public Service and Outreach, the Center supports workforce growth and industry advancement across Georgia and beyond. To learn more, visit www.gerogiacenter.uga.edu

About the Market Research Institute International (MRII)

The Market Research Institute International (MRII) is a nonprofit institute devoted to fulfilling the continuing educational and training needs of marketing research professionals worldwide. The organization believes that training and development are key to realizing the full potential and value of market research and insights, and to driving innovation within the sector. MRII offers a wide number of resources, including expert webinars and content, global and regional awards programs, and original research on critical insights industry topics. Its market-leading online educational courses, offered in partnership with the University of Georgia, are authored by leading research and insights practitioners, continually updated, and endorsed by major national and international professional and industry organizations. To learn more, visit www.mrii.org

