Petcover Strengthens Its Position as Australia’s Dedicated Exotic Pet Insurance Provider

MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, February 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the demand for specialist pet care continues to grow across Australia, Petcover Australia reaffirms its position as the country’s only dedicated exotic pet insurance provider, offering comprehensive cover for birds, reptiles, small mammals and turtles nationwide.With over 40 years of experience in the pet industry, Petcover has built a reputation for protecting animals beyond traditional companion pets - ensuring owners of exotic pets have access to meaningful, species-specific insurance solutions tailored to their unique needs.While much of the pet insurance market centres on dogs and cats, Petcover goes further - offering cover not only for dogs and cats, but also for horses and a broad range of exotic species, supporting Australia’s diverse pet community.Affordable Cover for Australia’s Exotic PetsExotic pets often require specialist veterinary expertise and advanced diagnostics, which can result in higher treatment costs. Petcover’s policy framework is designed in close collaboration with exotic veterinary and industry experts to ensure cover reflects the real-world medical and welfare needs. This approach supports exotic pet owners through unexpected illness, injury or loss - helping reduce financial stress while ensuring animals receive appropriate care.Petcover’s Exotic Pet policies include:✔ Veterinary Fees✔ Diagnostic Examinations✔ Referral Hospitals & Specialist Vets✔ Advertising & Reward✔ Third Party Liability✔ Dental (Small Mammals Only)✔ Death from Injury or Illness✔ Loss CoverPetcover’s Exotic Pet Insurance premiums start from: Bird – from $21 per month(including parrots, cockatoos, budgies, birds of prey and many other avian species)Reptiles – from $26 per month(including snakes, blue-tongue lizards, bearded dragons, geckos and other reptiles)Small Mammals – from $31 per month(including guinea pigs, rabbits, ferrets, mice and other small companion mammals)Turtles & Tortoises – from $23 per monthPremiums vary depending on species and individual risk factors.Supporting Australia’s Evolving Pet LandscapeExotic pet ownership continues to rise across Australia, with more households choosing birds, reptiles and small mammals as companions. Despite this growth, insurance options for these species remain limited.Petcover’s longstanding commitment to exotic animals reflects its broader philosophy: protecting pets across all species, not just the conventional ones. In addition to specialist exotic cover, Petcover also provides insurance for dogs and cats, as well as comprehensive horse insurance, supporting pet owners and equine communities nationwide.With over four decades of industry experience, Petcover continues to lead in specialist animal insurance, delivering tailored solutions across dogs, cats, horses and exotic pets.

