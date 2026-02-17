Pasadena Homeowner Retires 118-Year-Old Furnace, Wins a Brand-New Heating System

Oldest Furnace Contest Winner With Her 1908 Gravity Furnace

MONROVIA, CA, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A 118-year-old furnace that has quietly heated a Pasadena home since 1908 has finally been retired. Its owner, Consuelo Woodhead, now enjoys a modern, energy-efficient heating system thanks to Air-Tro’s “ Oldest Furnace Contest .”Woodhead’s historic unit, a Gleewood Gas Gravity Furnace manufactured by the Jones Heating Company, relied on natural convection to circulate warm air through the home. This early 20th-century design worked without fans or modern thermostats and operated reliably for more than a century.The Pasadena resident had depended on the antique furnace for decades. Updating the home’s heating system required professional asbestos abatement, a necessary safety step in many older homes. The new system now delivers higher energy efficiency, advanced safety features, and consistent comfort for the homeowner.“When we announced the contest, we knew Pasadena would have some remarkable old furnaces,” said Bob Helbing, President of Air-Tro. “But seeing a system still running after 118 years is extraordinary. This furnace deserved recognition, and Consuelo deserved an upgrade to a modern, safe, and efficient system.”The contest invited homeowners throughout Pasadena and the San Gabriel Valley to submit entries. Submissions were evaluated based on age and operational status. The oldest confirmed working furnace received a professionally installed replacement at no cost.Air-Tro created the contest to give back to the community and encourage homeowners to assess aging heating equipment before it fails, highlighting both safety and comfort considerations in older homes.For more information about the contest or home heating options in the San Gabriel Valley, visit www.airtro.com ---About Air-Tro, Inc.Air-Tro, Inc. has been keeping Pasadena and the San Gabriel Valley comfortable since 1969. A family-owned business spanning three generations, Air-Tro combines factory-trained technicians, top-tier equipment, and leading brands to deliver custom installations, repairs, maintenance, and air quality solutions for both residential and commercial clients. Known for speed, quality, and exceptional customer support, the award-winning team handles everything from modern energy-efficient systems to servicing vintage 1920s furnaces. For trusted HVAC care, call (626) 357-3535 or visit www.airtro.com

