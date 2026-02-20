Wynter Skye Returns in 'Wynter Skye Spooky Halloween Fright'

🎃 Pick up a copy!🎃

FLOWERY BRANCH, GA, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Just in time for summer reading and end of year classroom parties, WSW Books LLC proudly announces the release of Wynter Skye Spooky Halloween Fright, the newest installment in the beloved Wynter Skye children’s book series.Created by author and publisher Valencia Weaver, Wynter Skye Spooky Halloween Fright invites young readers on a playful Halloween adventure filled with imagination, courage, friendship, and just the right amount of spooky fun.In this festive edition, Wynter Skye and her doll companion, Summer Rayne, along with LouSkye and his puppy Milo, discover that Halloween isn’t about fear — it’s about bravery, creativity, and believing in yourself. With vibrant illustrations and engaging storytelling, the book encourages children to face new experiences with confidence while strengthening early literacy skills.🎃 What Makes This Book Special?• Age-appropriate Halloween excitement (fun, not frightening)• Sight words and vocabulary development• Reading comprehension support• Conversation starters for families and classrooms• Empowering themes of confidence and courage• Positive representation and diverse charactersPerfect for children ages 7–9, Wynter Skye Spooky Halloween Fright makes an ideal addition to classroom libraries, schoolbook fairs, fall festivals, and family story time traditions.“We wanted to create a Halloween story that celebrates imagination instead of fear,” says Ms. Weaver. “Wynter Skye reminds children that they can be brave, creative, and kind — even when things seem a little spooky.”📚 About the Wynter Skye SeriesThe Wynter Skye book series follows the adventures of a confident, joyful young girl navigating everyday childhood moments with heart and imagination. From first day-of-school jitters to holiday celebrations, each story is designed to build self-esteem while reinforcing foundational reading skills.The series continues to grow in popularity among parents, educators, and librarians who appreciate its engaging storytelling and literacy-focused structure.📦 AvailabilityWynter Skye Spooky Halloween Fright is available now in paperback and hardcover formats through WSW Books LLC and major online retailers.Amazon: https://a.co/d/01QhauUl For bulk school or library orders, author visits, media interviews, or review copies, please contact:

