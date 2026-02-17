The Wild West of Generative Media Ends as IndieMe.ai Deploys Iron Dome Infrastructure to Protect Human Creativity

Indie Me Protects Hollywood

Amidst a rise in deepfakes and unauthorized IP exploitation, a new platform establishes a protection first standard for ethical AI integration in Hollywood.

You can't have the art without the artist.” — Dion Johnson

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The entertainment industry and the creator economy are currently facing a systemic crisis of authentication. As generative AI tools proliferate the barrier to entry for digital impersonation has collapsed leading to a surge in deepfake scams and unauthorized voice cloning and the systematic theft of artistic styles. Today IndieMe.ai announced the deployment of a new infrastructure designed to halt this exploitation and protect the most valuable asset in the industry which is humanity itself.In the current digital landscape creative assets can come from anywhere including social media, legacy archives or scraping bots. This accessibility has created a liability minefield for production companies who often cannot verify the origin or rights status of the content they wish to use. IndieMe.ai has emerged to close this gap by launching an ecosystem that functions as a digital Iron Dome which allows studios to instantly know if an asset is safe and verified and ethically sourced."We are here to protect the foundation of entertainment which is imagination," said Dion Johnson, Founder and CEO of IndieMe.ai. "You can't have the art without the artist. Your ideas and your voice and your face are the raw materials of this industry and they are not public domain. We are building the only platform that keeps those assets safe so the dreamers can keep dreaming without fear of theft."The launch comes at a pivotal moment. As scams involving AI generated celebrity endorsements and identity theft run rampant the need for verifiable digital identity has moved from a luxury to a necessity. IndieMe.ai addresses this by offering an all in one solution that allows performers to register and protect and ethically license their digital IP This protection first approach aligns with the urgent needs of the industry’s highest levels. IndieMe.ai is currently engaged in active high level discussions with the nation's most powerful talent advocacy organizations and is consulting with a network of industry veterans including executives from major cable networks and global talent agencies.Furthermore the company has initiated dialogue with state and international regulatory bodies regarding the legislative frameworks that will govern AI. By participating in these critical conversations IndieMe.ai aims to ensure that the transition to an AI assisted future creates value for artists rather than extracting it from them.IndieMe.ai invites studios and talent representatives and policy makers to review the new standards for ethical infrastructure. The technology exists not to replace human creativity but to secure it against theft in an increasingly synthetic world.About IndieMe.aiIndieMe.ai is the shield and sword for the digital age. Based in Los Angeles the company provides the world's most secure AI driven studio tools and Digital IP library. By combining military grade detection services with artist centric monetization IndieMe.ai empowers creators to dominate the future rather than fear it.For more information please visit: www.indieme.ai

