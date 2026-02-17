Forbes Riley’s Appearance on The School of Hard Knocks Surpasses 6.5 Million Views in 24 Hours

In an era dominated by short attention spans and crowded digital noise, Forbes’ 6.5 million-view video reinforces a timeless principle: clarity cuts through.

ST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Forbes Riley , globally recognized as the 'Queen of Pitch,' just gave the digital world a masterclass in communication. Her appearance on the global platform The School of Hard Knocks exploded to 6.5 million views within its first 24 hours, igniting massive engagement across Instagram and TikTok. The video now at 7.5 million views and is growing daily.With over $2.5 billion in global sales, over 197+ infomercials, and a career built on helping entrepreneurs articulate their value, Forbes’ message struck a chord with millions. The clip delivered a simple but transformative truth, if you can’t clearly pitch your dream, it stays stuck in your head.As a 2x TEDx speaker and 3x bestselling author, Forbes delivered the blunt advice that has defined her trajectory: whether you are at rock bottom or building an empire, your success rises and falls on your ability to communicate it.“This wasn’t just a viral moment,” said Forbes. “It was proof that people are hungry for clarity, confidence, and courage. I’m incredibly proud of the work my team and I have poured into refining this message. Communication isn’t fluff, it’s currency."More than just a viral moment, this surge establishes Forbes as the premier authority on using communication to bridge the gap between where you are and where you want to grow.She is the living proof of her own methodology as the creator of SpinGym, her patented fitness sensation that has sold over 2 million units worldwide. By turning a portable device into one of the most successful fitness products on the planet, Forbes has bridged the gap between legacy business mastery and the new attention economy.Forbes also extended heartfelt gratitude to James Dumoulin and the team at The School of Hard Knockz, whose platform has become known for spotlighting raw, real conversations about success, struggle, and self-belief.“James and his team create space for truth. That platform allowed this message to land in a powerful way,” said Forbes. “I’m deeply grateful and of course it doesn’t hurt to be positioned next to such superstars as Shaq, Tom Brady and Tom Cruise on The School of Hard Knockz Instagram.”The viral success further positions Forbes’ upcoming initiatives, including her book Pitch Secrets A to Z : How to Increase YOUR Influence, Impact & Income (exclusively available April 25th) and live training events through the Ultimate Pitch Academy, at the forefront of the communication and entrepreneurship movement.In an era dominated by short attention spans and crowded digital noise, Forbes’ 6.5 million-view milestone reinforces a timeless principle: clarity cuts through.About Forbes Riley:Dr. Forbes Riley is a globally recognized entrepreneur, 2x TEDx speaker, and creator of the SpinGym, with over $2.5 billion in product sales. Known as the “Queen of Pitch,” she has trained millions to communicate with clarity, confidence, and conviction. Through her books, live events, and Ultimate Pitch Academy, she teaches leaders how to turn their message into influence, impact and income.Follow Forbes Riley on Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube for more insights on mastering your message and turning ideas into income.

